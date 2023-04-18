Nuclear no solution for future of electricty: Letters, April 19, 2023

The Finns probably weren't listening when, two years ago, then NSW Liberal Energy Minister Matt Kean said that coal-fired generation could "absolutely" be replaced by renewables by 2030. Lucky Australia even has the renewable resources to produce about 27 times our current electricity output and use on just two per cent of our land mass. The Liberal-governed state of Tasmania, for example, has already reached 100 per cent renewable electricity and legislated a 200 per cent renewable energy target by 2040.