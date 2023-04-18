Nuclear no solution for future of electricty: Letters, April 19, 2023

Richard Burnett is again promoting nuclear plants as an alternative to renewables (Mercury, April 12).
He quotes the fact that Finland operates five nuclear reactors which provide that up to 34 percent country's electricity needs.
But these reactors have been built over many years, the first in 1962. The fifth came online in March this year.
A large-scale reactor would take up to ten years to be built and operational, way too far away from the immediate action that is required.
Smaller reactors would take less time, however, the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) pulls no punches when it describes the small modular reactor (SMR) as "too late, too expensive, too risky and too uncertain".
Dr Ziggy Switkowski, the former head of the Australian Nuclear Scientific and Technology Organisation, old the Federal Parliamentary inquiry "on paper, they look terrific" but also flagged that we won't know the potential for SMRs "until the SMRs are deployed in quantity, and that's unlikely to happen for another 10 or so years".
Even that time frame now looks optimistic. SMRs are expensive too. In 2019 the Rolls Royce company proposed a 440MW plant with a reported price tag of $2.7 billion for Australia. Nuclear generators are also inflexible.
Current nuclear generation is not agile enough to deal with rapid rises and falls in supply and demand; It cannot 'fast start' like pumped hydro, gas-fired peaking plants, and batteries. So, emphatically, nuclear is in no way the solution to future electricity generation.
Geoff Mooney, Lake Illawarra
Richard Burnett listens to, and quotes approvingly, the Finnish Greens! (Letters, 12/4)
Unfortunately the Finns don't bring much understanding of Australia to the discussion. Goodness knows, even a lot of Australians, like Burnett, don't realise that Australia has more than enough sun and wind to make almost 100 per cent of our energy from renewable sources by 2035, if we want to.
The Finns probably weren't listening when, two years ago, then NSW Liberal Energy Minister Matt Kean said that coal-fired generation could "absolutely" be replaced by renewables by 2030. Lucky Australia even has the renewable resources to produce about 27 times our current electricity output and use on just two per cent of our land mass. The Liberal-governed state of Tasmania, for example, has already reached 100 per cent renewable electricity and legislated a 200 per cent renewable energy target by 2040.
Maybe Mr Burnett should check what the Australian Greens think, instead of the Finnish version.
Lesley Walker, Northcote
