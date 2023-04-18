Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Nuclear no solution for future of electricty: Letters, April 19, 2023

April 19 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photograph.
File photograph.

Richard Burnett is again promoting nuclear plants as an alternative to renewables (Mercury, April 12).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.