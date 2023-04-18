Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports editor TIM BARROW and league writer MITCH JENNINGS discuss the St George Illawarra coaching situation, calamity in Canberra and NSW's State of Origin selection jigsaw puzzle.
Barrow: Well Jenno, which was more strange, the starting line-up confusion of naming Jacob Liddle but Moses Mbye running out on the field?
It didn't cost them an interchange, but they are under NRL scrutiny for a rule breach. Or the ball ending up in Josh Kerr's hands on full time, as the Dragons searched for a last-gasp try in a bid to send the Raiders game to golden point?
And does the decision-making, and the result, just offer more evidence St George Illawarra are ready to move on from Anthony Griffin?
Jennings: It does seem a matter of when not if at this point Baz.
Since day one this year I haven't heard much discussion about what Hook could even do to earn an extension beyond this season, only what he can do to 'save' his job.
Top eight, or the fringe of it, might have been enough if he had a year to run on his deal. Off-contract, though, it takes more than that, which is probably why plenty feel his cards were marked before a ball was kicked.
Ben Hunt said that last play is one he'd like to have over again, but to be fair, they were probably fortunate to be in the game that late.
People can read too much into completion rates, but they completed at 64 per cent, which is just abysmal. The other stat that jumps off the page was 43 missed tackles, a week after missing 49 against the Titans, while they're currently conceding the second most penalties per game in the comp.
It's all-too-commonly said 'the coach doesn't miss tackles', 'the coach doesn't drop balls' but does the buck always stop with the bloke in charge?
Barrow: The numbers are damning, but it also speaks to the broader point about identity. The second halves against Brisbane and the Sharks were awful, they then got hold of the Dolphins in Wollongong and as you've shown in the statistics, their discipline cost them the chance of victory against the Titans a fortnight ago and again in Canberra.
They're all over the shop. In the next six weeks, they've got the Roosters twice, the injury-hit Bulldogs, toothless Tigers, North Queensland and the Dolphins again.
But if they win four of those six, what does it prove about the Dragons with Griffin in charge? There's only so long you can play on the potential of the team while developing Tyrell Sloan, Talatau Amone and Jayden Sullivan.
The players must take responsibility for giving away too many penalties and dropping the footy, but in the end Griffin is responsible for playing style, discipline and what the team stands for.
Hunt has argued against bringing in a new coach, because it inevitably leads to an overhaul in personnel and structure, both on and off the field.
But even just the last month has shown that's exactly what the Dragons need. Put yourself in the shoes of a Dragons board member, Jenno, you have a piece of paper in front of you with the names Jason Ryles, Shane Flanagan, Ben Hornby, Dean Young, Josh Hannay and Des Hasler. Who will you target? And how do you go about it without the process completely derailing this season?
Jennings: I'm with you on Benny's comments. My first reaction when I heard he didn't have the time or desire for a rebuild was: what do you think you're in right now?
It was more interesting to hear he'd have to "re-assess" his future if Griffin's moved on. In his defence, he's constantly being asked the question, so he's hardly speaking out of turn, but I can see why it's put some noses out of joint because it calls his motivation for re-signing into question.
It's not as if the club's looking to sack Griffin with two years to run on his contract, he was off-contract when Hunt inked his new deal. Suggesting he'll re-assess gives the impression it was less about the club, and more about just wanting to play under a coach that's also a mate.
As to your other question, they're all strong candidates which is probably why the writing looks to be on the wall for Hook. I think the board needs to first decide what it wants before deciding who it wants.
If you're backing a Ryles, a Young or a Hornby to be the next super coach, fine, but you need to give them a Cameron Ciraldo-like five-year deal with time to blossom. If they want a coach to more immediately wrench the club out of the doldrums, a Flanagan is more bankable in that regard.
As to this year, I think we've already moved past the derailment stage - the question becomes when does the board move?
You can look at Cronulla's pursuit of Craig Fitzgibbon.
The Sharks copped some flak over its treatment of John Morris, but the club was willing to go with an interim in Hannay for virtually a whole season to ensure it got their man for the following.
It gave Fitzy the time to get a running start, and to recruit the likes of Dale Finucane and Nicho Hynes to the club before he arrived. Should that be the blueprint?
Barrow: That's exactly the blueprint they should use. And it's exactly why they should have Ryles as their top target unless he tells them he's only interested in replacing Craig Bellamy at Melbourne.
The Dragons board has to be ambitious enough to sell Ryles a vision of the future and then let him put a structure in place to make it work.
Like Fitzgibbon, Ryles has the credentials on his resume to take the top job. He knows how the club works, but has been away long enough to come in with a mandate for change.
There are plenty of players coming off contract, so the Dragons will have room in the salary cap to let the next coach go shopping, but they need to make a decision early enough so they don't waste another year putting plans in place.
So from red to blue, a big development for NSW this week, with Jack Wighton announcing he's done with representative footy.
That would put Latrell Mitchell and Campbell Graham in the picture to play in the centres, along with Matt Burton, Tom Trbojevic and Stephen Crichton.
Nicho Hynes is also putting pressure on Jarome Luai for the NSW No.6 jersey. How much of a shake-up does Brad Fittler need to turn the tables on Queensland? Surely Hynes needs to be either in the halves or as a bench utility.
Jennings: Latrell and Turbo coming back in for Chrichton and Burton is a no-brainer, as good as the latter two are, and I'd be finding room for Graham on the wing at the expense of Daniel Tupou.
I agree Hynes has got to be in there. He's become such a dominant half we forget how pronounced his utility value was at Melbourne. I think the trap NSW constantly fall into is picking a utility on the bench as injury cover with no plan for him should an injury not occur.
If the Blues were to go that way I don't think they can afford to go with two hookers like they did with Api Koroisau and Damien Cook in game three last year.
I'd be picking Hynes in the six, but I think the selectors will stick with Luai. If that is the case, Hynes is a must on the bench.
Barrow: I'm all for Cleary and Hynes. Of course Luai, Koroisai and Isaah Yeo provide the Panthers club combination, but they lost the decider last year and Penrith have come back to the pack a bit this season. Cleary and Hynes could become one of the Blues great halves partnerships.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.