The Wollongong Conservatorium of Music and disability service provider the Cram Foundation have joined forces on a new program that harnesses the power of music to boost happiness, health and overall wellbeing.
During the course of the year-long program, WollCon music therapists Bertie McMahon and Harry Tregilgas will deliver their services to residents of Cram homes in the Illawarra.
"It's an exciting project where we're supporting residents to access their creativity and self-expression," Mr Tregilgas said.
Music therapy was not just entertainment, he said, but a research-based support that bolstered physical and emotional wellbeing, communication skills and decision-making skills.
"Music's really powerful," Mr Tregilgas said.
"It can brighten mood, it can distract from pain and symptoms."
He said the music therapy was driven by the needs of the clients; for some it might be about developing specific skills, while for others it was about enhancing overall quality of life.
The program began earlier this year and yesterday Mr Tregilgas was at a Cram Foundation home with Cheryl Crawford, playing guitar and singing some of her favourite songs, among them Elton John hits like Crocodile Rock.
"Music makes her happy," Mrs Crawford's daughter Katherine said.
She remembered her mother playing CDs in the home when she was growing up, and said the only concert she had ever been to was Tina Arena with her mum.
"That's a memory that we have, and music's just always been one of those things for her," Miss Crawford said.
The program is largely funded through Create NSW and the outcomes will be made publicly available upon its conclusion.
"We are delighted to partner in this project which not only takes music therapists to the heart of a community, but will provide creative opportunities for participants who may not otherwise access this kind of opportunity and the positive benefits it delivers," WollCon chief executive officer David Francis said.
Cram Foundation CEO Karen Burdett said the organisation was "passionate about finding new ways to engage people with disability in music and creativity".
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
