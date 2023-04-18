Where does WEC upgrade stand now campaigner Paul Scully is in government?

There will be a focus on a future upgrade of the WIN Entertainment Centre now that a key campaigner is in the NSW Labor Cabinet.
In Opposition Wollongong MP Paul Scully had been lobbying for a "much-needed" upgrade to the entertainment centre, saying it was showing "all the wear and tear" of hosting many events since it opened 20 years ago.
"It hasn't had a major upgrade in its lifetime despite multiple reports in recent years saying an upgrade is overdue," Mr Scully has said.
Now Mr Scully is the Minister for Planning and Public Spaces and a member of NSW Premier Chris Minns' cabinet, it remains to be seen whether an upgrade of the entertainment centre will proceed at a faster pace.
Mr Scully referred to the planning for a business case for the redevelopment of the precinct that is now under way.
"We've got the situation where in the last NSW budget I was able to secure the funds for them to do the detailed planning and business case for the site," Mr Scully said.
"That will continue over the next little while. Obviously NSW Labor is always keen to see good facilities in the Illawarra.
"Once we've got a better idea of what the future of the entertainment centre might look like then we will look at how we might be able to finance that in the future."
Mr Scully said it was important to finish the business case rather than rushing to upgrade the site.
"I think it's important that the process that Venues NSW are undertaking does its work thoroughly so that we're looking at the best possible option for that site - both the immediate term and into the future," Mr Scully said.
"As we've seen in the past major upgrades to facilities don't come along every day so it's important that we get it right rather than rush it."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
