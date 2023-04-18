Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Business List

Where does WEC upgrade stand now campaigner Paul Scully is in government?

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 18 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A longtime campaigner for an upgrade of the WIN Entertainment Centre, Paul Scully is now in the cabinet of NSW Premier Chris Minns. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
A longtime campaigner for an upgrade of the WIN Entertainment Centre, Paul Scully is now in the cabinet of NSW Premier Chris Minns. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

There will be a focus on a future upgrade of the WIN Entertainment Centre now that a key campaigner is in the NSW Labor Cabinet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.