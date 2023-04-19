Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Worker's skull fractured in fall at Albion Park Rail - company fined

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 19 2023 - 10:08am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SafeWork has fined a company after one of its employees fell from a roof while installing solar panels at an Albion Park Rail property. File photo
SafeWork has fined a company after one of its employees fell from a roof while installing solar panels at an Albion Park Rail property. File photo

A solar panel installer has been fined $150,000 after a worker fractured his skull when he fell through a rooftop skylight while on a job at Albion Park Rail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.