'Music royalty': Friends pay tribute to the life of legendary drummer Chris Flanagan

Dubbed "music royalty", much-loved Wollongong drummer Chris Flanagan passed away over the weekend.
Flanagan drummed in the early '80s punk act Visitor and other underground bands that influenced others, before joining thrash-jazz band Man Bites Dog in the middle of the decade.
It was an era just before the rise of the Oxford, where bands played at venues like the Coniston Hotel, the Ironworkers and the much-loved Plant Room on the corner of Crown and Denison streets back before they realigned that intersection.
He also played with Wollongong cult band Sunday Painters, before joining Comedy of Errors - the first local band to put out a CD.
In later years, his other great love was gardening; Flanagan worked on the council gardens staff in later years.
Man Bites Dog trombonist Stephen Fitzpatrick said Flanagan "could play the most phenomenal lines but was also just a beautiful artist". He also set the pace for the rest of the band.
"You always had to play up to Chris' standards," Fitzpatrick said.
"He crafted whole musical lines that stay in my head to this day. Sometimes I'm out walking, daydreaming, and I can suddenly hear a line that I would've first heard him play 30 years ago.
"It will still sound fresh and do something surprising, go somewhere I didn't expect it to, even after all this time."
That came because of Flanagan's diligent approach to practice, which set him apart from other musicians in the scene who took a less structured attitude.
"He had an incredibly strict practice regimen over many years, which is where his ferociously good technique came from," Fitzpatrick said.
"He was the master of doing drills to get lines right. I reckon I learned that from him more than anyone else I've played with."
Fitzpatrick said Flanagan was a kind person, adding that was meant to be more than just a platitude.
"He would always see the best in people and in particular see the best in people who maybe didn't have the best opportunities in life," Fitzpatrick said.
"He was never one to look down on someone else or to criticise someone else who didn't have the best outcome in life."
Illawarra musician Steven Robinson grew up with Flanagan, playing on the street outside their homes in Coniston.
Despite knowing Flanagan since they were kids, Robinson didn't initially think to ask him to join his band Comedy of Errors - because the songwriter was a bit intimidated by the drummer's skills.
"Chris was such an incredible player that I never really thought of having him in our band because he was just too good," Robinson said.
"It took me a long time before I felt I had the chops to match what he was doing."
When Flanagan did join, Robinson noticed the effect it had on the band.
"Chris had the sort of vibe, he was such an influence on music that he was this kind of like music royalty, like a real celebrity," Robinson said.
"When he did join Comedy of Errors it was like the band suddenly had relevance to people. Before we were just like this band but now they'd say 'ohh, now you've got Chris Flanagan playing for you'.
"People would come and see us and take us seriously because he was in the band."
He remembered Flanagan as a generous person who would record bands for free in a room where he lived - complete with egg cartons stuck on the wall for soundproofing.
Robinson said the place was called "The Armpit" - after playing there for a few hours, things got hot and smelly.
"Chris would just bring in a lot of people to record for free," Robinson said.
"Our first recording for Comedy of Errors was in The Armpit with Chris recording us as a free recording. He just did that for people.
"He was generous, so much fun and he lit up a room. If you had a gig on and suddenly Chris turned up - even if he wasn't in the band - you'd think 'it's a good gig now. It's going to be fun now'."
Peter Conran met Flanagan at the Oxford in the early 1990s when the former started mixing bands at the legendary venue.
"He liked the band I was in around that time - The Surprise Arm - and was friends with a few members of the band already, plus I would always see him at the Oxford and we'd chat each time we saw each other," Conran said.
At one stage, Flanagan suffered a flare-up of an old shoulder injury and was told by a doctor not to play the drums any more. He packed them away and didn't play for several years.
When he finally decided to bring them back out to play for his own benefit, Flanagan's flatmate wasn't keen on the noise.
"I suggested that he could set his kit up in my house - I had no flatmates," Conran said.
"So he did. I gave him a key and he would call in after work and practice. I'd often come home to the raucous sound of frenzied drum rolls.
"Most people would be driven insane but, to be honest, I was just happy to hear him playing again."
Conran said Flanagan was laid-back, friendly yet slightly introverted - and perhaps the best drummer in the city.
"When he played the drums, he never really seemed to focus on what he was doing but rather what everyone else was doing," Conran said.
"This enabled him to not only provide a solid rhythm to the overall sound but to also complement it with ghost notes and rolls that perfectly fitted.
"His skills on the drums were so high that I've never heard another local drummer even remotely come close.
"He also didn't have ego about his drumming. He wasn't interested in being better or worse than other drummers, he just wanted to drum to a level that made him happy.
"That was his passion."
Flanagan was diagnosed with the rare disease metachromatic leukodystrophy when he was 54.
Once symptoms appear in adults, their life expectancy is six to 14 years.
The illness causes early onset dementia and also affected the nerves in his hands and feet, limiting his ability to play the drums.
"When I saw him a few years ago, the person who Chris was was already starting to disappear," Conran said.
"He would listen to stories about the Oxford I'd tell him, but couldn't offer up his own stories or recollections, only nod and agree at what I was saying.
"He was lucky that he had so much time to touch many lives, since the illness can also start in children or teens. He managed to last well into his adulthood, so we can be thankful of that."
Flanagan passed away at Hammondcare Horsley respite care last Saturday, aged 60.
His funeral service will be held at H.Parsons Funeral Home in Wollongong on Saturday at 10.30am.
