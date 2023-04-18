Where do you go to learn about the culture and history of Shellharbour, Dharawal Country? Step outside to learn local knowledge through a playground.
A Shellharbour Aboriginal interpretive play space has opened for children, and the community to learn about local Aboriginal culture, language and stories.
The Aboriginal interpretive play space is named Yirran muru, which translates to 'many pathways' in the local Dharawal language.
"It's a cultural map of Shellharbour City so inside of here are cultural destinations, which are significant to Aboriginal people or where Aboriginal people went to practice culture," Dr Jodi Edwards, said.
Dr Jodi Edwards, a Walbunja woman of Yuin Nation, has a kinship connection with Dharawal Country.
The play space is her vision to "honour our people" and for the community to learn local culture.
The space officially opened behind Shellharbour Civic Centre on Tuesday, April 17.
Forget a textbook, this play space encourages the community to explore and learn on country.
"It's not just about the kids learning, it's about the parents learning as well," Dr Edwards said.
"It's teaching people from a young age, it's teaching adults the significance of country to Aboriginal people in our community,
"Before kids even get to school or if they're even at school they're starting to learn the local language."
On the opening day of the play space children run along the blue flooring - Jubborsay (Lake Illawarra) to get to the canoe which represents the story of Gang-man-gang (Windang Island).
"The canoe that [Dharawal people] came over here in. [Windang Island] that's the remnants of the canoe," Dr Edwards said.
People gathered around the play space as children run around Burri Burri a hand carved timber whale.
"The canoe was owned by the whale, so the whale is there representing Windang Island," she said.
The play space includes a tree house look out, a sand pit, climbing equipment, bush tucker plants and a Dharawal language wheel.
The interpretive play space was designed in collaboration with over 300 local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students, along with local Elders.
The Shellharbour City Council's engagement process found that children preferred to learn by exploring and self-discovery, while Elders wanted to provide the opportunity for others to learn about local Aboriginal stories about how people moved around Shellharbour.
The area will serve multiple purposes according to Dr Edwards, such as a quiet place for council workers to have a meeting around the yarning circle.
"If you're not from here, and you're an Aboriginal person, you can come and learn the local Aboriginal significance, you can learn a little bit about the language," she said.
"If you're a non-Aboriginal person, and you want to know a little bit more about Aboriginal culture it's here in this space. If you're a teacher. You can bring your class here and run your lessons from here."
The official opening included a smoking ceremony and dance performances by Gumaraa and Kugang Djambi.
After the morning events the community gathered for a free barbecue lunch, as well as taking part in cultural workshops and craft activities.
The construction of the play space began in April 2022, designed by architect Fiona Robbe.
"It's very much explore nature on your own terms and have a playful journey while you're at it...there's a beautiful Dreamtime story that's woven into the playground," Ms Robbe said.
"To see people touching, playing, listening. It's amazing. That's what it was designed for. So every time somebody touches something, every time a child climbs on something, it's doing its job -country is teaching us," Dr Edwards said.
The project is collectively funded by the NSW Government through the Everyone Can Play Initiative and Open Spaces, Places to Play Program in partnership with Shellharbour City Council.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
