Rising star Jacob Aitken etched his name in history with victory in the 2022-23 Zone 16 Junior Singles, Pairs and Fours at Warilla Bowls.
The Corrimal bowler became just the fifth player to sweep the three junior championship events since the Fours was added to the Singles and Pairs at Zone level in 1996. Aitken plays Grade One for the Cougars and combined with another top grade teenager, Warilla member Travis Moran to claim the Pairs. The duo plus Moran's brother Zachary, and Flynn Cooper took out the Fours, with only two teams nominating.
Just 11 juniors nominated for the top U/18s comp at zone level in a disappointing farewell to the championships, which revert to a state-based event from next year. But while entries were well down on previous years there was still plenty of high quality play, with Aitken starring in all three disciplines. In Singles, Aitken beat Cael Arneman 21-11, Zoe Davies 21-9 and Flynn Cooper 21-16 in the final. Cooper - who is part of Warilla's Grade Three Open pennant side - upstaged Travis Moran 21-20 in the semi-finals in the match of the event.
Aitken and Moran won three games in clinching the Pairs crown, including a hard-fought 16-12 win over Dapto Citizens' Cael Arneman and Hamish Hampton in the final. Hampton also partnered Zoe Davies, Jackson Ingram and his Bomaderry clubmate Charlie Fuller (skip) in the Fours and they played well in the final; with the Moran brothers, Cooper and Aitken victorious 18-10.
Meanwhile, junior bowlers keen to test themselves against the state's best will need to play in the NSW Junior Championships from 2024, with the Zone championships abolished after being part of the junior calendar in Zone 16 since 1986. The change is based on giving more juniors an opportunity to shine in one set state event rather than the existing 16 zone-based events, which are then followed by a State Finals for the zone champions in Singles, Pairs and Fours. The rationale is that presently a player or team can lose in a final or semi-final and miss out on playing for a state title and, importantly, miss out on showcasing their ability in front of state selectors, who do not attend the vast majority of zone junior championships.
But in 2024, with the NSW State Championships to be played at one venue during the April school holidays, potentially hundreds of juniors will be in one place chasing a state title in Singles, Pairs and Fours. The flipside to having a state-based only championships is many club juniors will have to travel vast distances, plus require accommodation and other expenses to chase a state title and won't have an opportunity to claim a title at their zone level.
The honour roll of Zone 16 junior champions boasts many leading bowlers in the Open ranks, including Daniel and Tom Ellem, Jesse Noronha, Kyle Johannes and Daniel Doyle.
Finally, Illawarra's top juniors will have a chance to represent Zone 16 at the State Junior Seven-A-Side, which has been rescheduled from this week to August at West Dubbo BC.
Bellambi Bowling Club's three Petes celebrated their first club Triples title with a brilliant win in the annual championship event at the northern suburbs club.
Peter Essery (lead), Peter Laughlin (second) and skip Peter Tweddle stormed to the title with a 31-11 win over Les Matthews, Rowan Allnutt and Mick Traynor in the final.
The match was in the balance at the midway point, but Tweddle and partners assumed control by posting a four on three consecutive ends, amid of a run of winning seven straight ends.
It was the third straight year the three Petes had teamed up in the Bellambi Triples championship, but the first time they had made the final. In round one the three Petes beat the club's current pennant skip Alan Robertson, with whom Tweddle and Essery had won the Club Fours in 2020.
The three Petes overcame Robertson and his partners Bob Townsend and Ray Smith 30-14 then beat a team of newer, younger bowlers Josh Cawston, Pat Cairney and Ian Matthews (skip) 32-16 to make the final.
In contrast, Allnutt and Traynor were the defending champions, but were without last year's skip who transferred to the bush; though new skip Les Matthews has won many club titles, including a recent triumph in the Fours.
Matthews and partners beat Ross Selby, Jim Duncan and John Kennedy 26-15 then had an 18-14 win over ex-Fairy Meadow bowlers John McEwan and Gordon Lester plus Bellambi Major Singles champion Paul Duck to reach the final.
Bellambi BC is one of the smaller Zone 16 clubs but has strong community ties and plenty of social bowls and opportunities for players of all abilities.
Kiama, Windang and Albion Park all won their round seven top grade pennants matches despite just one rink victory in the tightest round of the season.
Kiama beat Towradgi beat 58-54 (8-2), while Windang edged out Woonona 62-61 (8-2) and Albion Park had a 68-55 (8-2) win over Dapto Citizens with all three winners losing two rinks. In the other match, Warilla had a 54-46 (9-1) home win over Figtree Sports to have the Gorillas in prime position to win Southern Conference.
The decisive rink wins in the other games were Kiama skip Steve Wills' and partners' 29-12 win; Daniel Doyle skipped his Windang rink to a 30-11 triumph, and Albion Park's Corey Thompson delivered a match-deciding 34-12 win.
Just two rounds remain in Grade One, though equal third-placed Kiama host Warilla on Sunday in a rescheduled round five wash-out fixture, while leaders Figtree have the bye (no points) this upcoming round eight, and Kiama have the final-round bye.
The top three clubs qualify for the State Pennant finals in Forster in late June.
