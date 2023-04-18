Meanwhile, junior bowlers keen to test themselves against the state's best will need to play in the NSW Junior Championships from 2024, with the Zone championships abolished after being part of the junior calendar in Zone 16 since 1986. The change is based on giving more juniors an opportunity to shine in one set state event rather than the existing 16 zone-based events, which are then followed by a State Finals for the zone champions in Singles, Pairs and Fours. The rationale is that presently a player or team can lose in a final or semi-final and miss out on playing for a state title and, importantly, miss out on showcasing their ability in front of state selectors, who do not attend the vast majority of zone junior championships.

