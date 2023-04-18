Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Column

Loose Ends: Rising star Jacob Aitken claims Zone 16 hat-trick of title wins

By Mike Driscoll
Updated April 19 2023 - 9:02am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob Aitken and partner Travis Moran with Cael Arneman and Hamish Hampton before their Zone Junior Pairs final. Picture by Mike Driscoll
Jacob Aitken and partner Travis Moran with Cael Arneman and Hamish Hampton before their Zone Junior Pairs final. Picture by Mike Driscoll

Rising star Jacob Aitken etched his name in history with victory in the 2022-23 Zone 16 Junior Singles, Pairs and Fours at Warilla Bowls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.