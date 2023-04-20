How 'fate' led to the creation of a $4.5 million beachside Bulli home

"It was fate, how we came to be here."
Making headlines this week is a Bulli property that's on the market with a guide of $4.5 million.
However, the eye-catching home at 22 Trinity Row almost didn't come to be - at least in its current form.
The owner said if it wasn't for a chance encounter, they may never have bought the property and enjoyed more than 25 years of living on the beach.
Also at the high-end of the market is a popular Berry holiday home that's straight out of the pages of a style magazine.
The luxury guesthouse can accommodate up to 18 guests. It's for sale with a $5.5 million price guide.
Situated on two acres, the property now known as 'Sinclairs of Berry' can be holiday let for $3500 a night.
The $4.6 million sale of a Kiama home has smashed the residential sale price record for a sought-after street.
The home at 7 Pheasant Point Drive sold last week to a local buyer.
The home was on the market after more than 30 years in the same family.
According to CoreLogic records, the previous sale price record for Pheasant Point Drive was $3 million.
Meanwhile, a 51-lot site with existing development approval at Figtree has been listed for sale, with a price guide of $20 million.
The Terrie Avenue site is for sale via expressions of interest.
Comprising 14.15 hectares of land, there are 51 lots remaining on the existing development consent.
The parcel of land for sale consists of the balance of the Keira Glen Estate, a 116-lot subdivision by Cleary Bros that was approved in the early 1990s.
A West Wollongong home, on the market after more than 60 years, sold at auction on the weekend.
It was an "emotional" occasion for the family selling the home.
For this week's Under the Hammer, the selling agent gave us the lowdown on the sale.
Lastly, do you dream of a modern home in a peaceful setting with wraparound views to the escarpment - and a home that caters for the family with a sparkling pool and plenty of space for entertaining family and friends?
If so, then check out the latest House of the Week.
