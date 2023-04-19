Victim-survivors of domestic violence in the Illawarra will have more assistance at court with the expansion of a support service, but an advocate says more sustained investment is needed.
The NSW government will spend $6.1 million continuing the Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service for another year and expanding the hearing support pilot program from 73 Local Courts to another 61 across the state - including Wollongong, Port Kembla, Albion Park and Kiama - from November.
Another $1.4 million will go towards expanding to five more locations a pilot program that puts a specialist support worker in police stations to help victim-survivors.
It has operated in Nowra and four other locations since October, but the new sites are yet to be determined.
Women Illawarra is funded to deliver the WDVCAS in this region and general manager Michelle Glasgow welcomed the extra investment in the "chronically underfunded and overworked" sector.
Women Illawarra has offered a hearing support service to clients on request, but until now has not been funded to deliver it.
"Services for hearing support have always been in high demand with our clients," Ms Glasgow said.
Attending court could be traumatic for victim-survivors, she said, and having someone there to talk them through the process and introduce them to police and prosecutors helped.
"Unfortunately demand for hearing support services outstrips our ability to provide these supports in any ongoing or meaningful way," Ms Glasgow said.
While she was always happy to see more money put towards supporting women and children affected by domestic violence, she said, it appeared $6.1 million across 134 courts would only fund a part-time worker at each at best.
"Given the current demand, there is going to be a need for significant investment," Ms Glasgow said.
She said putting specialist support workers in police stations had been trialled on a number of occasions over the years and each time there was an "excellent outcome" for victim-survivors and police.
Ms Glasgow said having a trauma-informed worker on site to help people regulate, explain processes and advocate on their behalf not only helped the victim-survivors, but was critical in assisting police with getting the information they needed.
But she said the extra funding, while good, would only see the service expanded to 10 stations across the state.
Given the high levels of domestic violence in the community, Ms Glasgow said, what was needed was "solid and ongoing commitment to not more pilots, but just more support".
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.