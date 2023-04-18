Illawarra Mercury
Murdoch-Masila to return for St George Illawarra's Anzac Day clash with Roosters

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
April 18 2023 - 4:15pm
Ben Murdoch-Masila is back in St George Illawarra's starting line-up for their clash with the Roosters. Picture by Adam McLean
St George Illawarra's hopes of causing an Anzac Day upset against the Roosters have been dented, with star second-rower Jaydn Su'A ruled out through injury on Tuesday afternoon.

