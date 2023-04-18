St George Illawarra's hopes of causing an Anzac Day upset against the Roosters have been dented, with star second-rower Jaydn Su'A ruled out through injury on Tuesday afternoon.
Su'A sustained a shoulder injury during the red v's 20-14 defeat to Canberra on Sunday, and is expected to miss at least a few weeks. He will be replaced in the starting side by the recalled Ben Musila-Murdoch for the round eight encounter next Tuesday at Allianz Stadium.
The former Warrior will be joined in the back-row by Jack Bird, with Jack de Belin to start at lock. The extended squad includes Billy Burns and recent Manly recruit Viliama Fifita.
Their opponents pulled a selection surprise, with Sam Walker dropped to the extended bench. His place in the halves has been taken by Joey Manu, with Paul Momorovski starting in the centres.
Angus Crichton has also been named in the second-row, in his first NRL appearance since taking a break for mental health reasons.
The traditional Anzac Day clash shapes as a crucial one for the Dragons, who are looking to improve on their 2-4 season record, as pressure continues to mount on head coach Anthony Griffin.
Dragons squad:
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
