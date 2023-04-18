Illawarra Mercury
Maeve project with boutique homes in Bowral sells for $9 million

Updated April 18 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 4:21pm
Maeve is a residential project in Bowral that consists of 12 townhouses (left picture) and apartments (right picture), and has been sold for $9 million. Pictures supplied.
A residential project with 24 homes in the heart of Bowral has been sold for $9 million.

