A residential project with 24 homes in the heart of Bowral has been sold for $9 million.
Called Maeve, it is going to have 12 apartments and townhouses that have three to four bedrooms, multiple living areas and dwellings with two to three bathrooms.
The 6000 metre square site at 18 Kangaloon Road, was purchased by Saf Developments, and was sold by Reform in an off-market deal by Knight Frank agents Nathan Berlyn and Luke Hayes.
More property news: Milton Park Country House Hotel and Links House among recent Bowral hotel sales
Mr Berlyn said it was sold to an existing client who was a local builder-developer.
"The development was sold for a record price - nothing has been achieved at this level for a medium density site in Bowral, with the closest being around half what Maeve sold for," he said.
"The buyer was willing to pay this to secure a site of this scale, calibre and quality, with the boutique number of dwellings and unbeatable location."
About half of the development has been sold, and marketing for the remaining 12 units is underway, where a display suite recently opened onsite.
The 221 square metre townhouses start at $2.2 million, and the apartments, which are 131 and 179 square metres, have a base price of $1.7 million.
"The biggest driver for demand without a doubt has to be the sheer lack of quality stock available for the local market, who are largely equity buyers wanting to downsize to new homes with house-like proportions," Mr Hayes said.
"With a growing of the local population now reaching retirement age, demand for this type of accommodation in Bowral has increased considerably each year.
The agent said that about a third of the market were "co-primary Sydneysiders looking for a weekender or eventual retirement home".
The median price for an attached dwelling in Bowral has skyrocketed by 106 per cent to $1.26 million between March 2020 and the end of 2022, Knight Frank research has found.
Other projects being sold by Knight Frank include the Elmsdale Residences and the upcoming Springfield.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.