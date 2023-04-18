The Tarrawanna community will soon have a renewed supermarket and fresh food store, with the store 10 days away from opening.
New owners Hao Gao and Wenxi Ju took over the former Meadow Street Grocers and Deli and are in the process of re-opening it as Tarrawanna Foodworks.
The pair also own the Koonawarra Foodworks and said the success of the Koonawarra Place operation spurred them to look for a second location.
"We were searching on the market for a few years, and there were not many [stores for sale] in a good position," Mr Gao said.
When the Tarrawanna market went on the market earlier this year, the pair realised it had the potential they were after.
"This is a big area, but there are not many stores available for locals," Mr Gao said.
Serving the immediate neighbourhood as well as Balgownie, Mr Gao said he wanted to ensure locals a supermarket option that was locally owned, and not a Coles or Woolworths.
While the previous owners had largely operated the store as a greengrocer with some specialty dry goods, renovations have expanded the shelves for dry goods. Being part of the Foodworks network of stores also enabled access to national, household name brands.
As well as brand name products, the store will have a hot food counter with ready to eat options such as marinated chicken and pork belly, made in store. There will also be fresh sandwiches and wraps available.
The major renovations of the store, totalling roughly $800,000, also add freezers and fridges, as well as back-office facilities.
The 15 staff who worked for the previous owner have had their positions renewed under the new owners, while the owners are looking to take on an additional 5 staff.
As labels are affixed to shelves and the final works are completed, Mr Gao said the team were preparing for the grand opening on Friday, April 28, with plans for a 'Bunnings-style' barbecue in the carpark area.
Once the shop is up and running, Mr Gao said plans were afoot for a potential bottle shop as part of the store footprint as well as the potential to support local community organisations.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.