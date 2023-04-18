Illawarra Mercury
Tarrawanna Foodworks to open next week

Updated April 18 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 4:28pm
Hao Gao and Wenxi Ju are putting the final touches on Tarrawanna Foodworks, ahead of its opening next week. Picture by Robert Peet
Hao Gao and Wenxi Ju are putting the final touches on Tarrawanna Foodworks, ahead of its opening next week. Picture by Robert Peet

The Tarrawanna community will soon have a renewed supermarket and fresh food store, with the store 10 days away from opening.

