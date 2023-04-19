Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Junior Sport
Junior Sport

Juniors pray for clear skies as new season kicks off

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated April 20 2023 - 9:15am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiama Knights juniors ready to throw themselves into a fresh season. Picture by Robert Peet
Kiama Knights juniors ready to throw themselves into a fresh season. Picture by Robert Peet

It's fair to say parents all over the Illawarra South Coast will be casting some prayerful looks at sky as the opening round of the Illawarra South Coast junior rugby league competition kicks off this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Junior Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.