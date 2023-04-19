It's fair to say parents all over the Illawarra South Coast will be casting some prayerful looks at sky as the opening round of the Illawarra South Coast junior rugby league competition kicks off this weekend.
With COVID wrenching the handbrake on all community sport for two years, last year loomed as return to normality for clubs before relentless rain saw countless ground closures and kids all-too-often going without a game.
Needless to say, Kiama Knights president Carl Middleton is hoping for a change of fortunes from Saturday.
"I'll be praying to the rugby league gods, and I'll be praying to mother nature that they're kind to us," Middleton said.
"Obviously, as a club, we can't wait for our kids to be able to get onto the footy oval and just do what they love, to play footy and to sit back and just have fun.
"It's been unprecedented over the, over the past three years, not only with COVID, but with the weather that we had last year and the vast amount of rain. I don't think we've, we've ever been confronted with that.
"I think it was a learning curve for everyone as to how we could tackle that head on and just a reminder of how exercise and sport plays an integral part in kids, not only growing up, but also also their overall welfare and and how important it is for them.
"To hopefully have a year this year that's not impacted so much by, by weather or any external other effects is what we're really looking forward to."
There were fears amid the pandemic that children could be lost to the game, but the Illawarra South Coast region has bucked that trend with a growth in numbers. The Knights have enjoyed massive growth even through the lost years.
"Last year we had 39 teams with 497 kids registered," Middleton said.
"If you wind it back about five or six years, we only had about 170 kids, so as a club we've done pretty well over the past few years.
"We've got a lot of young players who are continuing to, to play our game. I think only last week I became aware that Group Seven is one of the biggest [regions] in the state with its junior base.
"We're very fortunate we've got a lot of kids involved in our rugby league club. We've got a lot of teams, the girls tag and the girls rugby league is growing year by year as well."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
