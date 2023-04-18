Illawarra Mercury
Local Business

Community Industry Group welcomes back Nicky Sloan

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 18 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 4:54pm
Nicky Sloan and Anna Bacik. Picture supplied
Fresh from working as an executive in the formation of a new national peak body for aged care, Nicky Sloan has returned to Illawarra peak body Community Industry Group.

