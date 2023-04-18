Community Industry Group welcomes back Nicky Sloan

Fresh from working as an executive in the formation of a new national peak body for aged care, Nicky Sloan has returned to Illawarra peak body Community Industry Group.
For the past 12 months, Ms Sloan has been part of the team that established the Aged and Community Care Providers Association, a national peak body for aged care providers, bringing together commercial and not-for-profit providers at a time of upheaval for the sector.
The organisation was formed on July 1, 2022.
"I am so grateful to the Community Industry Group Board for giving me 12 months leave of absence to pursue this unique opportunity to work on the implementation of a single voice for aged care nationally," Ms Sloan said. "There is no more important time for solid leadership for the sector at a national level, and I was so pleased to be able to contribute to the successful standing up of such an amazing entity."
Anna Bacik took on the role of interim CEO during Ms Sloan's time away from the organisation.
"Knowing the organisation and the sector were in good hands was important to be able to step away after 10 years in a role that means so much to me," she said.
"Anna has done an exceptional job of leading the team and the sector through many changes and challenges. I am particularly impressed with the work Anna has lead in the southern region to support bushfire impacted services through the ReSow project."
Ms Sloan said she was looking forward to taking her experience at the national level and reapplying that back into the Illawarra.
"There is a 'special sauce' in this region which is unique. Our members work so collaboratively and supportively together and I am keen to find new ways that we can leverage that to benefit our region's vulnerable individuals, families and communities."
Community Industry Group, formerly known as Illawarra Forum, represents community services and organisations in south east NSW.
