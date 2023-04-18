Wollongong city centre needs a cinema

Of course, we have Hoyts in Warrawong and Event Cinemas in Shellharbour, which serves the south of the region fairly well, and a cinema may come with the WIN Grand complex on Crown Street. But in the meantime, Wollongong's city centre needs this key ingredient to become a serious entertainment destination. It leads on to questions about why Wollongong can't attract a cinema. The Illawarra Mercury put questions to Hoyts to see if they would consider investing in the city.