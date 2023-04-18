Wollongong city centre needs a cinema

Watching the signs being taken down from the Greater Union Cinema in Wollongong today was a sad moment.
Regardless of whether EVT decide to renovate, reopen, or pack up and go, taking down the signs really sent a message to Wollongong. The curtains are down, the lights are off, and the last person out needs to lock the door.
Everyone knows that habits have changed. Going to the cinema is a big expense on a tight household budget, particularly when you can watch all the blockbuster movies you want from the comfort of your home. But there is something romantic about going out to watch movie, and a cinema is a draw card for any city centre. There's a reason an IMAX Theatre is being built in Sydney.
Once upon a time, Wollongong was home to the Greater Union, the Regent, the Gala, and the Unanderra Cinema (images below).
Of course, we have Hoyts in Warrawong and Event Cinemas in Shellharbour, which serves the south of the region fairly well, and a cinema may come with the WIN Grand complex on Crown Street. But in the meantime, Wollongong's city centre needs this key ingredient to become a serious entertainment destination. It leads on to questions about why Wollongong can't attract a cinema. The Illawarra Mercury put questions to Hoyts to see if they would consider investing in the city.
We received a boilerplate answer that went something along the lines of 'yeah nah'.
