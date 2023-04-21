As many rise early on April 25 to make their way to dawn services, one group will be arriving at a local memorial with no sleep and a story to tell.
Hiking through the Illawarra escarpment isn't your traditional Anzac Day event, but Corrimal resident Brendan Hunt believes it's a unique way to reflect and show respect.
"You sacrifice a night's sleep walking for five hours through the night - it's something that most people haven't done in their lives," Brendan Hunt, the South Coast operator for Trek4Vets, said.
The annual Trek4Vets event held across the country encourages people to walk from midnight until dawn to attend their local Anzac day service.
Mr Hunt will be leading a group for the 20-kilometre hike, meeting at 11.45pm on April 24 at Anzac Grove in Corrimal.
The 34-year-old, who served in the Air Force for almost seven years at Richmond RAAF base, said the event bridges the gap between veterans, current service men and women and civilians.
The local group will trek through the Illawarra escarpment and back to Anzac Grove, while reflecting on the Diggers and challenges faced by serving Australian Defence Force members.
Mr Hunt said some members would be increasing the challenge by throwing on a weighted backpack and/or vest.
"It gives you a bit of discomfort and gives you a sense of what the Anzac's would have gone through, to a certain degree, and it gives you that challenge within yourself," he said.
"When you are tired, and your feet hurt, your legs are hurting from sort of marching for quite a few hours, it makes you stop and actually think why we're doing what we're doing and gives it I guess a bit more purpose and meaning."
Mr Hunt said anyone and everyone is welcome to join the walk, adding that it will be at a "fairly brisk hike" to cover the distance in five hours.
"[It's for] those who have that that sense of adventure, but feel like they'd like to honour Anzac Day in more of a unique different experience," Mr Hunt said.
The Midnight2Dawn trek began in 2015, but this will only be the second time it has been held on the South Coast.
The first one on the South Coast was an overwhelmingly positive experience for the group, Mr Hunt said.
"It's that sense of 'I've really achieved something tonight as a group and we've really come together as one to to honour the Anzac's in a true, unique way'. It's quite moving," he said
Tickets to participate in the event are $65, with donations going towards Mates4Mates which provides psychological services and physical rehabilitation to veterans and their families.
For details on the event, visit: trek4vets.com.au/enlist/south-coast-corrimal
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
