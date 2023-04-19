Conflicting views on Labor's Shellharbour council walkout

One of the four Labor councillors who walked out of a council meeting on Tuesday night hopes it will be a "watershed moment".
But an independent councillor labelled the walkout as a "tantrum".
The walkout happened following a motion about Breakfast By The Lake, where independent Kellie Marsh called for a vote - because two speakers had spoken for and against the motion - while Labor Cr Rob Petreski attempted to speak.
Cr Petreski's own motion was rejected, he then called dissent over mayor Chris Homer's ruling before staging what he later termed the "impromptu" walkout.
"I think it was a watershed moment to say that sort of behaviour - stifling debate, stopping people from speaking - is not acceptable," Cr Petreski said.
"It's not what we were elected to do and it's not good governance.
"I think we just looked at each other and said 'this is a joke, this is not democracy' and started packing up. We all sort of looked at each other and said 'yep, we're out of here'."
There has been a ongoing friction between the four Labor councillors and the five independents since the new council was elected, with claims of block voting and being dumped from committees.
But the walkout has raised the tension to a new level.
Labor Cr Moira Hamilton tagged the independents' behaviour as "unacceptable" while Cr Maree Duffy-Moon repeated her claim of "stifling debate" she made on the floor of council.
Cr Marsh's move to call for a vote on Breakfast By The Lake appeared to spark the conflagration.
Council's code of practice in meetings does allow for a motion to be put to a vote once two speakers for and two against have been heard - but it states it "may" occur, rather than being compulsory.
"I've been on council for 12 years and in opposition for 11 years and I can assure you that Rob Petreski and Labor has used that many, many times against myself and [former councillor] Peter Moran," Cr Marsh said.
"There had already been a motion and debate about this only a few weeks ago so it wasn't stifling debate or anything like that. It was very balanced and very even.
"When I called for the motion to be put, [Cr Petreski] hadn't at that stage said he wanted to speak. He only said that after I said 'Mr Mayor, I call that the matter be put'."
Cr Marsh branded Labor's walkout "a tantrum" and felt it "lacked professionalism on so many levels".
"I hope they have some reflection and I'm hoping to get them some more training pertaining to the code of meeting practice, because it's certainly needed," she said.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
