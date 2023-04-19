The Corrimal Cougars have received a massive blow on the eve of the Illawarra Rugby League season with their major signing Jarrod Mullen effectively ruled out for the entire campaign with a shoulder injury.
The Cougars confirmed the news in a statement to social media on Tuesday evening.
"This will effectively rule Jarrod out from all playing duties for the remainder of the season. As of today Jarrod has already had a massive impact on our club, raising the standard at the club, whilst sharing his experience and knowledge across the playing group specifically to our young local halves who have benefited greatly from his tutelage over the past few months."
The statement continued to say that there would be some signings announced in the coming days and that Jarrod would play a massive role off the field for the Cougars.
The Cougars kick-off their season on Saturday against Collegians, whilst De La Salle take on Thirroul and Western Suburbs face Dapto. All kick-offs 3pm on Saturday.
The start of the season has been much anticipated following Helensburgh's withdrawal from the competition, as well as Cronulla Caringbah - a late inclusion to the competition ahead of last season - not returning for 2023.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
