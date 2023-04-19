Illawarra Mercury
Massive blow for Corrimal Cougars with Jarrod Mullen ruled out on eve of Illawarra League season

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated April 19 2023 - 10:53am, first published 10:30am
Jarrod Mullen will not play a part for Corrimal this season.
The Corrimal Cougars have received a massive blow on the eve of the Illawarra Rugby League season with their major signing Jarrod Mullen effectively ruled out for the entire campaign with a shoulder injury.

