Two losses on the bounce for the Dragons and the Roosters means both will be fighting for form on ANZAC Day but St George Illawarra winger Tautau Moga will head into the clash in fine touch.
Moga crossed for two tries in the Dragons' heartbreaking loss to Canberra last Sunday after being re-called to the side for the match in the nation's capital.
In his 10 years in the NRL, Moga has been around at a number of clubs including the Roosters, Cowboys, Broncos, Knights, Rabbitohs and now at the Dragons.
"The Dragons have been good," he said.
"[Since I've been here] the boys have been very welcoming and obviously the coaching staff have as well. So yeah I've been enjoying it."
Despite the delight of scoring two tries, Moga remained adamant that wins on the board would be more crucial going forward than personal gains.
"I'm just trying to do my job for the team and try and put my best foot forward for them," he said.
"It was all on us (the loss against Canberra). And we've got a good side we're coming up against in the Roosters next game so we're just trying to focus on improving in key moments and hopefully that gets us over the line," Moga added.
Jaydn Su'A picked up an injury against the Raiders and will be out of the side for at least a few weeks following a shoulder injury.
As a result, one of the club's recent signings Ben Murdoch-Masila will come into the front row to take on the Roosters without young halfback Sam Walker - who has been dropped to the extended bench by coach Trent Robinson in a bout to improve the team's inconsistent start to the season.
The former Warrior will be joined in the back-row by Jack Bird, with Jack de Belin to start at lock.
Murdoch-Masila and his wife Roxy could make history this season with the announcement that she would be heading to the Dragons NRLW team from the Titans under Jamie Soward for 2023.
If Roxy takes to the field, it would be the first time a husband-wife combination played at the same club across both competitions at the same time.
"It's been pretty cool," Ben Murdoch-Masila said.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
