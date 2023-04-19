The Hawks and Kings boast one of Australian basketball's fiercest rivalries, and a taste of the Freeway Series is now coming to the NBL1 East competition.
Illawarra and Sutherland on Wednesday launched their own Freeway Series for their open men's and women's teams for the 2023 season.
The competition for a shiny trophy will tip-off with men's and women's matches between the rivals in Sutherland on Anzac Day, before both sets of sides will meet again at the Snakepit on June 24.
The series has become one of the highlights for Hawks and Kings fans on the NBL calendar, and Illawarra women's point guard Rebecca Abel hopes they will get similar support in the NBL1.
"It's very exciting to compete against the closest other team here, and get some buzzing going about it," the 23-year-old said.
"I know a few of the [Sharks] girls, I've played with and against a few, so it will be a tough game for us.
''We're very young, but we compete hard every game - and that's all we can do."
Tuesday's clash shapes as an important one for the Hawks women, who have had a slow start with a 1-5 record so far this campaign, after making finals last year.
"It's been a tough start to the season for us, a bit different to last year when we were getting the wins,'' Abel said.
''But we're very young, so it's going to come with some more experience.
"It looks like hopefully we're getting some imports coming in, so that will help us because we are so young."
Sutherland men's point guard Lochlin Hutchinson said the Sharks were also thrilled to take part in the Freeway Series.
"It's really special, especially kicking off the Cup on Anzac Day. Illawarra has always been a rival of ours and there's always something a little bit extra when we play each other," he said.
"There's always a mutual respect because both clubs have been talented for many years, but there's also that fiery competitiveness. We both want to win and showcase what we can do on the basketball court."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
