Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra will see a small glimpse of the solar eclipse

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated April 19 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Wollongong Associate Professor Nicholas Jones with a telescope projecting the sun onto a board. Picture by Adam McLean
University of Wollongong Associate Professor Nicholas Jones with a telescope projecting the sun onto a board. Picture by Adam McLean

Illawarra will see a small glimpse of a solar eclipse on Thursday, April 20, with Western Australia experiencing a total solar eclipse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.