Escarpment changes good news for the region: Letters, Thursday, April 20 2023

It is heartening to see Wollongong City Council taking steps to limit development in areas of the Illawarra escarpment that have high cultural and environmental values.
The escarpment is a defining feature of the Wollongong area, and has huge cultural and environmental significance.
Its forested slopes provide important ecosystem services including mitigation of erosion and landslip risks from high rainfall events.
The process undertaken by Council to identify areas where development should be limited has resulted in proposed changes that only affect 22 large lots adjacent to the Illawarra Escarpment State Conservation Area.
Most of which are heavily constrained by factors such as landslip risk and presence of threatened plants or plant communities.
The proposed changes are in the spirit of the 2015 Illawarra Escarpment Strategic Management Plan, that set down many important principles for managing the escarpment, including ensuring ecologically sustainable development.
Making these changes will help orient development within the LGA to areas where less damage will be done.
Emma Rooksby, Mt Pleasant
I would like to comment on the article recently published about the Women's running group.
This item was based on the difficulty in making friends once you are older.
While one solution was featured there was no mention that this is an issue for men as well.
Some coverage of this side of the matter would have rounded out the article to a more comprehensive discussion of the problem of loneliness for people generally.
Leo Vines, Ulladulla
I refer to Matty Ryan's contribution to the letters page on Saturday, April 15. (Fairy Meadow traffic woes).
Matty is a mate of mine, both of us being members of the Wollongong Whales Winter Swimming Club.
Although I did need to consult a street directory, I was impressed with Matty's detailed and lengthy submission, suggesting a complicated variety of changes to the traffic flows involving the Highway, Elliotts Rd. Guest Ave, Bourke St, Anama Ave and Cambridge Ave.
I'm going to ask Matty if he has any advice for me that might enable me to reduce the time I take to swim 50 metres during our sunday morning swims at the Continental Pool.
I reckon he'll know a short cut.
John Martin, Woonona
