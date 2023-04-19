Illawarra Mercury
Escarpment changes good news for the region: Letters, Thursday, April 20 2023

April 20 2023 - 4:30am
It is heartening to see Wollongong City Council taking steps to limit development in areas of the Illawarra escarpment that have high cultural and environmental values.

