Albion Park punish old Illawarra hockey rivals University

Premiers Albion Park scored their second win beating University 5-2 in Round 3 of the Illawarra South Coast men's hockey league at Unanderra last Sunday.
It was a rematch of the last season's grand final with both teams missing key players and playing on the new blue hockey turf at the hockey centre.
Park captain-coach Jack Hayes was quite pleased with the result considering its early in the season.
"Still some kinks to work out but its only our second game. Winning 5-2 against a quality Uni side is a good result as a club,'' Hayes said.
Hayes went on to say that four players who had played earlier in second grade in Nowra had to back up the first grade who had a few players out.
It was the Students who took the lead through Jack Boyd early in the first quarter, but Park's Sydney striker Christian Halyard fought back to score two goals for a 2-1 lead.
Riley Lloyd increased that score to 3-1 for the Park before Brock McCracken reduced the deficit to 3-2 at the break.
The Eagles took control of the game in the second half and added further goals from Riley Nilan and Brady Anderson for a final 5-2 score.
The Students were missing their captain Callum Mackay who was celebrating his birthday in Melbourne but former captain Heath Ogilvie was able to lead his team and keep the score down.
"We had our chances. Their biggest threat is the counter and we were able to control it," Ogilvie said, who is awaiting the birth of his second child.
Tom Miotto, back in the Wests Illawarra team, was the four goal hero of his team beating Dapto 10-0 with the their goals coming from Tom Dolby (two), Elliott Ashby, Michael Arthur, Sam Wright-Smith and Reuben Hurt.
Wests this Sunday play Park at 3pm and Fairy Meadow face Dapto at 4pm.
In the women's fourth round, only one game materialised with Wests beating Meadow 8-0 with Piki McCreedy hitting five goals.
The Park-Railways Greys game was deferred and University gained the full points after their opponents Figtree-Unanderra failed to raise a team.
