Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police appeal for information about alleged Wollongong CBD theft

By Newsroom
Updated April 19 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 2:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police appeal for information about alleged Wollongong CBD theft
Police appeal for information about alleged Wollongong CBD theft

Wollongong police are investigating an alleged stealing which happened in a department store in the city's centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.