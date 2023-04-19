Police appeal for information about alleged Wollongong CBD theft

Wollongong police are investigating an alleged stealing which happened in a department store in the city's centre.
Police would like to speak to the man about the incident which happened at 2pm on Crown Street on Tuesday, April 18.
The man was wearing a black winter jacket, black jeans and a black cap. He was seen walking through the men's section.
Any one with information should contact Wollongong Police Station on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
