Sick of small talk, Gretel Van-Lane decided to invite the Illawarra to meet for a deep and meaningful discussion over dinner.
The Mount Ousley resident facilitates the monthly event 'Dinners with a Difference' which encourages people to chew over more than just their meals.
"I wanted to create an environment where people like strangers can come together and meet each other, make new connections but have meaningful conversations, so that you walk away feeling refreshed and having new ideas," Gretel Van-Lane, the facilitator and founder of Dinners with a Difference, said.
The event is held at Uncle Bok's - Bar and Eatery in Wollongong and discusses new topics each month.
Some upcoming topics include: purpose and meaning, obligation, grief, privilege, and self sovereignty.
Ms Van-Lane starts the night by introducing the topic and sharing her personal insight.
The group have the eatery and bar to themselves for the three hour event.
Each table discusses some key questions during the entree. The whole group then discuss the topic further over dinner before changing seats to chat about a new round of questions.
This month's sold-out event, on Thursday, April 20 centres around belonging.
"We'll discuss what is belonging (and it's opposite), where do we find it and how do we cultivate it," the event description states.
"We may feel obliged to spend time in spaces or with people where we don't feel like we belong; or maybe we are lucky enough to feel a sense of belonging wherever we land. Let's talk about that."
As for the reaction to the event so far, Ms Van-Lane said one person stated that listening to the different perspectives made them realise they "live in a bubble at times".
"I've had young friends, so people in their 20s and 30s saying 'I don't get to talk like this with anybody else in my life'," she said.
Ms Van-Lane hopes the discussions won't finish at the end of the night.
"They take these skills to their friends and family, but also the ideas and that they continue the conversation beyond just dinner," she said.
"People have reported back to me that they had really fascinating conversations with young people in their lives with their children, following on things that came up during the dinner."
So, how do you hold space for these different and at times conflicting perspectives?
"It's so important to me as a facilitator to hold a safe space for people so that they feel safe to speak, but also safe to listen and people leave in a better place," she said.
"Everything I do is trauma-informed and it's very invitational. I tell people to only share what is resolved within them. We don't share things that [are] unresolved because that can be quite upsetting and triggering,"
Ms Van-Lane said ground rules are addressed at the start of the event. They include confidentiality, practising non-judgement and being respectful at all times.
The dinners include entrees and mains and are priced at $70, with a $55 concession rate for people under 25, single income households, as well as anyone "really feeling the financial pinch".
To find out more details about the event visit: dinnerswithadifference.com.au
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
