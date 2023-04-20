The Dragons will be looking to make the most of an Anzac Day victory should it happen - something they could not manage last season.
The 14-12 victory in the annual clash against the Roosters was the highlight of an extremely dour season for Anthony Griffin and St George Illawarra in 2022.
It's now well documented that this was not what eventuated. In 2023, the Dragons are in a similar position.
But with the Roosters coming off the back of losses to the Storm and Sharks, there is a sense in the Dragons camp that they can achieve a repeat of last season.
At a crossroads both on and off the field, a Dragons victory could be the stimulus for change at the club.
Speaking ahead of the clash, Jack de Belin said the contest was one of the biggest of the season outside finals football and that the team would be giving their all for their under-fire coach Griffin.
"It means so much, it's the biggest day of the year in regards to football," he said.
"It [the game] definitely does get spoken about [within the team]. There is a lot of talk and lead-up to it, so it is a special occasion for sure.
"We haven't got the results the past two weeks but I feel like the energy and the attitude has all been there.
"I personally do [have Griffin's backing] and I'd want to think the boys do. It's not 'Hook' (Griffin) that's out on the field putting in those performances, it's us as players.
''The coaches have been preparing us fantastically throughout the week and it's on us as players to bring home the two points."
The match will also be special on a personal note for de Belin.
"My pop fought in World War II. It's a pretty crazy thing that he went to the other side of the world and fought in a war then came back and survived," he said.
"I'm so very lucky and blessed to be in the position I am to be able to just play footy."
Young Roosters halfback Sam Walker was dropped to the extended bench for the match as coach Trent Robinson attempts to amend their rocky results against the Storm and Sharks in consecutive weeks.
Kick-off for the clash is 4.05pm on Tuesday at Sydney's Allianz Stadium.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
