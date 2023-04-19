An Illawarra uni student has walked away shaken but unscathed after his car caught fire on the way home from campus.
The student pulled over on Reddall Parade at Lake Illawarra about 6.15pm on Tuesday after he noticed flames coming from his car boot.
He dialled 000 before the fire took hold, gutting the car and sending a dramatic black plume over the area. Residents later reported hearing explosions from the car, which was parked outside Lake Illawarra South Public School.
Two fire crews in breathing apparatus extinguished the fire; police also attended.
Unconfirmed reports indicate the fire began in the car boot, where a spare battery was being stored.
Meantime, about 20 firefighters were required at a pre-dawn blaze at Bluescope's 21 Dump, where a large pile of bituminous material was reported alight about 5am Tuesday.
Fire and Rescue NSW duty commander Andy Barber said the fire produced a lot of smoke, but was easily extinguished in about 15 minutes.
"It was well contained on a concrete slap, it was never going to spread too far," he said.
Insp Barber said the blaze was considered suspicious.
"There was no reason for this stuff to ignite by itself," he said.
Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 to provide information that could assist police.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.