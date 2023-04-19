Illawarra Mercury
Marine wind warning for Illawarra with 30 knots expected

By Newsroom
Updated April 19 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 4:39pm
Boaters in the Illawarra are being warned to brace themselves for windy conditions on Thursday with a strong wind warning in place.

