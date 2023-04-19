Marine wind warning for Illawarra with 30 knots expected

Boaters in the Illawarra are being warned to brace themselves for windy conditions on Thursday with a strong wind warning in place.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting winds to reach up to 30 knots south of Port Kembla later on Wednesday, April 19.
With a 15 to 25 knot southerly expected on Thursday, April 20, reaching up to 30 knots early in the morning before decreasing in the evening.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell is urging boaters on the Illawarra and Batemans Coasts to check conditions before heading out on the water with a strong wind warning in place and expected to remain until Thursday.
He said boaters should be wary on the Illawarra and Batemans Coasts from Port Hacking to Montague Island.
"With this strong wind warning that's forecast, winds up to around 30 knots, it's advisable that all boaters really take care," Commissioner Barrell said.
"Be well across the weather conditions and most importantly make sure that they Log On with their local Marine Rescue base.
"Quite often when you leave the boat ramp the conditions are much more benign than they are later in the day.
"It's very important when you're out particularly on the open waters that you're constantly checking the weather conditions, you're checking the weather app and you're checking in with your Marine Rescue base to make sure you're right across the changing conditions," Commissioner Barrell said.
