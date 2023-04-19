With hopes of the lights being switched back on at the Greater Union dashed on Tuesday, Wollongong residents made it clear they were fed up with not having a nice cinema in the city.
The signage was unceremoniously removed from the triple-theatre complex at the corner of Church and Burelli streets, with the operators unwilling to share whether they were renovating, reopening or leaving for good.
The Illawarra Mercury asked a handful of locals what they wanted to see happen with the rundown old theatre.
Mia Devries of Dapto said it was high time the building and its interior was given a facelift and Wollongong residents delivered a quality movie-theatre experience.
"[The Greater Union] looks really horrible, and you can smell the mould coming out of there as well at the moment," she said.
"I would love for it to be renovated and for it to be one of the cinemas with reclining chairs and a really nice candy bar, so that would be great."
Jann Chipperfield of Wollongong said she'd be happy for the dated theatre to shutter - as long as it returned better than ever.
"It definitely needs to be closed. It needed to be, it's old and it needs refurbishment," she said.
"And if it means we get new services, new shops, new uplifting products, as long as it comes back, and I don't have to go to Warrawong I'm very happy."
Local Eliza Watson said a major city like Wollongong shouldn't be overlooked by cinema companies.
"It's a bit of an eyesore, but it's also just super disappointing when parts of Wollongong are having a bit of a revival and it seems like there's a lot of infrastructure going into certain parts and certain areas," she said.
"But the one thing Wollongong is missing is a cinema. So, why can't something be done about it?"
Daniel Murphy from Mangerton said he would miss the unique architectural style of the Burelli Street cinema.
"It's a shame ... it's a lovely retro kind of cineplex, really basic, but kind of cute.
"If you're gonna do it. Then do it, right. So, it'd be great to have a cinema opening up again."
Molly Story and Ella Story, both from Wollongong, said the Greater Union had been the easiest place to see a movie, and a lot more convenient - and cheaper - than Warrawong or Shellharbour.
The Illawarra Film Society had previously held their events at the Wollongong Greater Union Cinema for eight years, before shifting to the Warrawong Gala in 2020 due to the closure.
"It was disappointment, we had a lot of local members who had been with us a long time, and you know due to their age were unable to make the shift to the Gala," Lynn Read, principle of Illawarra Film Society, said.
"Of course COVID was on top of that, so a lot of factors came into play.
"It's an essential part of a community. I feel that people do like to go to a cinema.
"They like to see diverse films, they like to socialise - go for dinner beforehand, so not having a cinema in a city is is very disappointing."
A proposed development by WIN Grand in the CBD is expected to include a cinema.
A WIN spokesperson advised discussions were held with several cinema operators to understand their needs during the design process.
"Cinema plans form part of the WIN Grand approved DA. The project is currently entering its next phase and further discussions have not yet taken place with any operators," a WIN Grand spokesperson told the Mercury.
The Sunset Cinema, an outdoor cinema event held during summer has been operating in Wollongong for 11 years. This season the cinema welcomed over 10,000 patrons.
"Whilst this was the best result since COVID, admits are still down 50 per cent compared to pre-COVID," a Sunset Cinema spokesperson said.
"There are many factors contributing to this including La Nina.
"Over the past three years, this has been at the expense of any profit, we have resisted any major ticket price increases and do not receive any local financial support.
"However we've felt it extremely important to be able to deliver a community event and ensure there is a cinema actively running in Wollongong."
When asked about their future plans, the spokesperson said the continued operation of the cinema was dependent on Wollongong City Council and their support.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
