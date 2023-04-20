Wolves coach David Carney said the side were looking to build off their solid defensive performance last time out against Sydney United when the team takes on Manly on Saturday.
It will be a ground all too familiar for Carney's Wolves side when they take on Manly United for the second time in a matter of weeks.
Cromer Park on the northern beaches was the venue where United knocked Carney's men out of the Australia Cup on penalties in heartbreaking fashion earlier this month.
A double from captain Lachlan Scott on the night was not enough for the side to progress to the next round of the Cup. Manly equalised in the final stages of extra time to send the match to penalties and Manly got the better of the shoot-out 4-2.
But the Wolves focus is solely on the league according to coach Carney. The side is looking to build from their clean sheet against competition powerhouses Sydney United last Sunday in front of home fans.
Nil in the goals conceded column at the end of the 90 minutes was the main positive after the Wolves had conceded 15 goals in the previous five league games before then.
It is a step-by-step process for the young side, but there are signs of improvement every week, according to Carney.
"I think the clean sheet is important, he said.
"Obviously I think we've got goals in our team but keeping a clean sheet is good for confidence and that's how you win games. 'Tommy' [Tomas Butkovic] didn't really have that much to do last week and the back four plus Chris [McStay] and 'Sammy' [Samuel Riak] in midfield were magnificent."
Carney added that he felt the side would be chomping at the bit to take on Manly after their recent Cup exit at the hands of the same opponent.
"We pretty much had the [Cup] game wrapped up," he said.
"But performance wise you could say that we should have won. We played very well and with our high fitness levels we overran them.
"From young players and a young team, there's really not much more I can ask of the boys," Carney said.
Kick-off for the match on Saturday evening is 7:15pm.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.