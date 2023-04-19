Sometimes it feels easier to just stay home when the sky is grey, but a rainy day doesn't have to mean boredom.
Whether you have children you need to entertain in the school holidays or over the weekend, or you are after some adult fun, the weather shouldn't be an excuse to pull the covers over your head.
The Illawarra has a range of activities perfect for rainy days, and we have picked some of the best.
The Australian Motorlife Museum was started as the Illawarra Motor Museum in the early 1990's by a group of veteran and vintage motoring enthusiasts to showcase their collection of vehicles.
It later expanded and underwent a name change to include not just cars, but motorcycles, bicycles and technology dating back to the 1800s including tools, gramophones, typewriters, scales, telephones and much more.
Many of the exhibits are on loan. One, the Paul Butler Collection, includes cars and memorabilia while the Wayne Gardner Collection includes trophies and motorcycles.
There is also an NRMA Heritage display showcasing motoring heritage.
Details: Open Wednesday to Sunday to the general public and Monday-Tuesday for groups, by appointment. For more information click here.
Nothing says indoor fun like a round or two of mini golf at Wollongong's Holey Moley Golf Club.
Featuring a colourful 18-hole mini-golf course, cocktail bar and karaoke rooms, the entertainment venue has received rave reviews since it opened in 2018.
Each of the 18 holes reflects a different pop culture theme, including the Simpsons-themed sensation of 742 Evergreen Terrace, the iconic Iron Throne from Game of Thrones and a Teevel Knievel hole for putters willing to try and recreate a famous Evil Knievel stunt.
The course is split over two nine-hole courses so you can play nine or 18 holes. Nine-hole private event bookings are also available.
At night, it transforms into an adult-only venue featuring alcoholic drinks, cocktails and good food.
The Historical Aircraft Restoration Society, often referred to by its acronym, HARS, is an Australian-based aircraft restoration group which runs two museums.
HARS Aviation Museum, at Shellharbour Airport, is home to more than 40 aircraft covering Australia's civil and military aviation heritage.
Guided tours run daily. You can also book a tour on a 747, go inside a plane cockpit and even walk on the wing of a plane, weather permitting.
A cafe and gift shop are also onsite.
Details: Open seven days. For more information click here.
More than just a bowling alley, Zone Bowling Illawarra at Albion Park also offers Laser Tag and a Timezone amusement arcade all in the same weatherproof location.
The renovated centre opened in late 2021 and features an upgraded bowling area, brand new laser tag area, as well as an all-new Timezone with more than 90 arcade games and a prize shop, new bumper cars, refreshed cafe area and newly decorated surrounds.
Science Space is the only dedicated immersive science experience in NSW and aims to advocate for and foster science literacy.
The Science Space is open weekends all year round from 10am-4pm and daily during school holidays.
Each day offers a jam-packed schedule of live science shows and planetarium screenings for the whole family. And best of all, it is all indoors.
Details: here.
Nan Tien Temple is the largest Buddhist Temple in the Southern Hemisphere.
Founded in 1965 by Venerable Master Hsing Yun, it is one of 200 branch temples of Fo Guang Shan, an international Chinese Buddhist monastic order that promotes 'Humanistic Buddhism', placing an emphasis on integrating Buddhist practices into everyday life.
"Nan Tien" in Chinese means "Paradise of the South" and even in the wet weather, there is plenty to do here. Whether it is enjoying the peace of the temple itself, or looking out onto the gardens or lotus pond, visitors come away with a renewed sense of peace and calm, as well as a full stomach.
There is an onsite dining hall which is open to the public from 11am-2pm Tuesday to Friday and 11am-2.30pm on weekends and public holidays. It offers a variety of healthy vegetarian foods based on traditional and modern recipes.
There is also a tea house serving exotic teas, coffee and lunch in a tranquil setting with views of the garden and Buddhist artefacts.
Before visiting, it is best to read-up on the many guidelines, which can be found here.
Details: Open 9am-5pm, Tuesday-Sunday, and public holidays. For more information click here.
Wollongong Art Gallery opened in 1978 and is managed by Wollongong Council.
It is one of the largest regional art museums in Australia.
It has four permanent collections which showcase the following art: Australian and early colonial; Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, Asian art and Contemporary.
These permanent collections document the Illawarra's history, while reflecting developments in art on a local, national and international stage.
It also offers a diverse program of ever changing exhibitions and activities highlighting the unique energy and creativity of the Illawarra region, and its partner institutions around Australia and the world.
Details: It is open Tuesday to Sunday, hours vary. For more information click here.
There are around a dozen breweries right here in the Illawarra and plenty more a little further afield. Best of all, there is room indoors so you can sample a pot or two on a rainy day.
Whether you want to try out the latest beer variety, a new ale or your regular tipple why not visit a brewery next time it's raining.
One that you are likely to enjoy is Resin Brewery at Bulli. Located in a former heritage-listed guesthouse in Station Street, just metres from Bulli railway station, is this independent microbrewery which, as the name suggests, specialises in resin beers.
The 'brewpub' was the brainchild of Brendan Dowd and Stephen House, long-time friends who previously worked in the field of environmental science before deciding to turn their love of home brewing into a business.
The beers are handcrafted in small batches using Australian hops and natural ingredients, and varieties include a stout, imperial stout, lager, ginger lager, hazy pale, mango cream sour, XPA, double oat cream IPA and a west coast IPA.
The "destination brewery" also features a restaurant.
Details: Resin Brewery is open seven days. For more information click here.
The Illawarra is rich in history and nowhere is this more evident than in one of the historic pubs in the area.
Among them is The Imperial at Clifton. After sitting destitute for 15 years, the hotel reopened late in 2021 and it was worth the wait.
After a multimillion-dollar makeover, the historic hotel has a new lease on life, with multiple areas for dining, drinking, meeting and even workshops and classes.
The venue's historic roots are on display, with many heritage features and historical interpretations, including the original timber staircase, reinstated front terrace and five original fireplaces.
The original hotel was built in 1884 to meet the demand of those who came to live in the area following the formation of the Coal Cliff Mining Company in 1877.
The original inn was later demolished and replaced with the two-storey building that stands today.
After sitting empty for years, it was bought by Shellharbour Workers Club in 2015, which restored the hotel before it reopened in late 2021.
The hotel serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. You can also book into a workshop, including pasta-making and dumpling-making. Perfect for that rainy day.
