Extended double-demerit period to kick-in for Anzac Day 'long weekend'

Illawarra motorists will face a double-whammy of school zones and public holiday demerit points next week, as police try to limit accidents and road deaths around Anzac Day.
The double-demerit period will kick in at 12.01am on Friday and stay in place until midnight on Anzac Day.
While not technically a long-weekend, the period coincides with the end of the school holidays, and a Tuesday public holiday which may mean many people also take the Monday off work.
April 24 is one of two days this years when both double-demerits and schools zones are in force, with drivers reminded that extra penalties can apply for certain offences committed in school zones.
Deputy Secretary of Safety, Environment and Regulation at Transport for NSW Sally Webb motorists should be vigilant in obeying school zone speed limits.
"Although Monday is a Student Free Day for some schools, there may still be students attending, which is why school zones are in place across the state," she said.
According to NSW Government data, there have been 26 road fatalities since the end of March, with seven lives lost during the Easter double demerit period.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman said police would be targeting high-risk behaviours lke excessive speed, alcohol and drug driving offences, illegal use of mobile phones and not wearing seatbelts.
"The goal is preventing injury and death," she said.
"Tragically this year, 109 people have died on NSW roads - a concerning increase of 12 deaths compared to this time last year."
"We remain committed to ensuring public safety over the ANZAC Day weekend, and we're asking all motorists to do their part as well - especially as we expect more cars on our roads with school holidays coming to an end."
Minister for Police and Counter Terrorism, Yasmin Catley, has urged anyone planning to drive to local dawn services and other commemorative events to do so safely.
"Anzac Day is about honouring our wonderful armed forces and veterans, so we want everyone to arrive safely," Minister Catley said.
"In the spirit of ANZAC Day, let's show [camaraderie] and look out for each other on our roads by slowing down, driving to the conditions, being patient, and not driving under the influence."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.