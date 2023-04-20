Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Extended double-demerit period to kick-in for Anzac Day 'long weekend'

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated April 20 2023 - 11:27am, first published 10:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Extended double-demerit period to kick-in for Anzac Day 'long weekend'
Extended double-demerit period to kick-in for Anzac Day 'long weekend'

Illawarra motorists will face a double-whammy of school zones and public holiday demerit points next week, as police try to limit accidents and road deaths around Anzac Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.