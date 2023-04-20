A man in his 40s has suffered leg and back injuries after he was struck by a car while cycling on the Princes Highway north of Berry,
The crash occurred in the northbound lanes at Broughton about 8.15am on Thursday.
Paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was flown to Royal North Shore Hospital.
He is in a serious condition.
One of two northbound lanes remain closed and traffic is heavy approaching the scene.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.