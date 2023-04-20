Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Sensitive Content

Peter Musal accused of dragging woman down 15 stairs at Shell Cove refused bail

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 20 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man accused of dragging woman down stairs at Shell Cove refused bail
Man accused of dragging woman down stairs at Shell Cove refused bail

A man accused dragging a woman down a flight of stairs by her ankles is back behind bars after police found him hiding in a cupboard during an apprehended violence order check.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.