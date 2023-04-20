Man accused of dragging woman down stairs at Shell Cove refused bail

A man accused dragging a woman down a flight of stairs by her ankles is back behind bars after police found him hiding in a cupboard during an apprehended violence order check.
Peter Thomas Musal faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday where his application for release was denied.
Police will allege the 44-year-old delivery driver began arguing with a woman known to him after an Easter Sunday lunch held at his Shell Cove address on April 9.
Musal allegedly accused the woman of flirting with another male attendee and ordered her to leave the house.
He allegedly followed her upstairs where the pair continued to argue. Musal is then accused of grabbing the alleged victim and throwing her into the corner of a wall, before dragging her down a flight of 15 stairs, causing bruising to her limbs.
Police will allege Musal released his grip and left. Meanwhile, the alleged victim was picked up by relatives who contacted triple-0.
Officers later arrested Musal at his address. He faced Port Kembla Local Court on April 10 where he was granted conditional bail to live at Corrimal, with an AVO put in place, prohibiting him from contacting the alleged victim.
However Musal wound up back behind bars on Wednesday after police visited his Shell Cove property for an apprehended violence order compliance check on April 18.
He was arrested when he was allegedly found hiding in the cupboard shortly after.
Magistrate Chris McRobert refused Musal's release on account of his "clear and blatant disregard for court orders".
The matter has been adjourned to April 26 at Port Kembla Local Court.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
