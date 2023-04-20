Keira Street apartments hit with second stop-work order

A Wollongong construction site has been slapped with its second stop work order in just over a month, this time over possible "significant harm or loss" to future tenants.
On a corner block at the intersection of Keira and Ellen Streets, a seven-storey apartment complex is under construction.
In March, Fair Trading issued a stop work order on developer Raw Constructions over concerns of workers falling from the building.
Officials found work taking place close to scaffolding and lift shafts without adequate fall protection.
That stop work order has since been lifted, however a second one has been introduced by NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler.
This order directed that work stop by April 11 due to details missing from the lodged construction plans.
These include core holes drilled into structural elements of the building.
The stop work order noted that RAW admitted these details were not included but it had confirmed with their structural engineer they would not affect the building's "structural integrity".
The developer had also since uploaded the relevant documents to the NSW Planning site.
However the stop work order stated the structural drawings showed "no proper consideration" for other building services like sewer and electrics penetrating structural components.
The order said the failure to lodge the appropriate documents before construction contravened the Building Code of Australia (BCA) and that continuing work "could significantly impact the actual performance of the building element".
"In these circumstances, the works could result in significant harm or loss to the occupiers or potential occupiers at the development," Mr Chandler's order stated.
"I accept that the order may have financial consequences for Raw Constructions and I give this consideration moderate weight.
"However, the cost to Raw Constructions must be balanced against the risk of non-compliant work and potential harm to the occupiers or potential occupiers of the development and their interests in having the building constructed in a manner which is compliant with the BCA."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
