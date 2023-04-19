Illwarra's guide to Anzac Day 2023 dawn services and marches

Here's where you can pay respect and tribute to our Diggers this Anzac Day (Tuesday, April 25) across Wollongong, Shellharbour, and Kiama.
Anzac Day- Dawn Services
WOLLONGONG
SHELLHARBOUR
Kiama Blowhole Point 5:30am
Kiama Bowling and Recreation Club 12:15pm
End of Belinda Street, Gerringong at 6am
Gerringong Bowling Club 11am
Gerroa Boat Fishermans Club at 7:30am
ANZAC Day Events
Marches
Warbird flypast salute to ANZAC day services
Former defence aircraft will stage a flypast over eight locations along the NSW coast in an aerial Anzac Day tribute organised by the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society (HARS). It will be the largest ANZAC overflight ever staged from the HARS Aviation Museum.
The aircrafts will flyover the Wollongong, Shellharbour, Kiama, and Figtree ANZAC Day services.
Shellharbour from 8:10am, Wollongong and Kiama from 10:05am. The Figtree flyover from 1:10pm will salute the 50th anniversary of the cessation of Australian forces in Vietnam.
Music and two-up (2UP)
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
