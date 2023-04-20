Long wait for the GP? This free health check van stopping in Dapto could help

If you've been putting off a general health check-up due to the cost or difficulty of getting in to see a GP, Dapto Rotary could have the answer for you.
A free men's health van is rolling into town on Friday and Saturday, offering 10 minutes checks of blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol with a registered nurse.
The Men's Health Education Rural Van will be in Dapto Square from 9.30am-3.30pm both days.
A purpose-built caravan with two consulting rooms which tours through rural and regional areas, the van is designed to give men in rural and regional areas an idea about their health through a non-invasive group of tests.
Dapto Rotary president elect Ian Fitzgibbon said while it was targeted at men - who he said were more likely to put off preventative health checks - anyone was welcome to come along.
"It's mainly pointed to men because it's a rural health initiative, but if women turned up and wished to participate, they can as well, it won't preclude them," Mr Fitzgibbon said.
"From some of the information we've received that in the past, it's been really valuable to help people who may not have known they had a condition and the tests have given them an inkling that something's there and they've gone and got further medical advice."
"There's just so many people who can't get the medical assistance they need at the moment, or can't get in to even see the doctor so we would encourage as many of them as possible to come."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
