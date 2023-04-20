Decision to sell Blue Haven doesn't stop council debate

Kiama Municipal councillors are still debating the sale of Blue Haven Bonaira - months after voting to sell it off.
The move to put the aged care site up for sale was aimed to help alleviate the council's dire financial straits.
Councillors voted to go ahead with the sale in October, while keeping the independent living units at Terralong in public hands.
A later proposed sale of Terralong was voted down in an extraordinary meeting held at the Kiama Pavilion in February.
At Tuesday night's council meeting, councillors were voting on the second stage of its Strategic Improvement Plan (SIP) launched as a result of a performance improvement order issued by the then Local Government Minister Wendy Tuckerman.
"The continued delivery of the SIP is of utmost strategic importance to council," business papers stated.
"SIP2 will assist in giving the Office of Local Government a level of confidence that the operations of the business are still focused on the urgent improvements that need to be made."
The SIP2 plan lists a series of steps council will take to improve its financial position including upgrades to its financial accounting systems, selling "superfluous assets" and accumulating a reserve of funds to pay for anticipated upgrades to Terralong.
In moving the motion to pass the SIP2, Cr Mark Croxford noted how crucial the document was for the longevity of council.
"If we do not take the steps that are identified in the Strategic Improvement Plan we will not have chamber a full of Kiama councillors," Cr Croxford said.
"We may well end up with an administrator and then the community won't have any voice to express their concerns."
However, Cr Kathy Rice expressed concern with a listing in the plan that aimed to "progress sale of Blue Haven Bonaira property and operations", which included the facility, independent living units, community care program and transport.
She claimed that went beyond what was agreed in October and that it "contains elements that councillors have heard commentary on but haven't had the opportunity to debate or resolve".
Cr Matt Brown called that statement "disingenuous at best".
"Blue Haven as a whole is losing ratepayers money to the tune of nearly $1 million a year," Cr Brown said.
"At the moment Blue Haven Bonaira is losing money at the rate of around $10,000 a day. Obviously council have to do the responsible thing and sell something that's putting a massive strain on resources. The whole of the council decided to sell the lots at Bonaira and those lot include all those aged care assets.
"For Cr Rice to suggest otherwise is, I think, being disingenuous at best."
The second stage of the Strategic Improvement Plan was approved by council, with only Cr Rice voting against it.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
