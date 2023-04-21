Luke from Leisure Coast Bait and Tackle at Corrimal has been flat out in the shop with locals and holiday makers getting in for gear and bait before the weather turns and the holidays end.
Offshore, there were no shortage of boats, all out looking for marlin and tuna as the swell abated, but there wasn't much success with only a couple of beaks and no tuna reported, although the lovely blue water colour and higher than normal temps suggested otherwise.
There were, however, plenty fish on the FADs with some big dolphin fish and kings as well as quite a few small wahoo.
Off the inshore reefs, the swell certainly stirred up some big reds with plenty of good fish coming from the shallows, all the way out to the deeper stuff past 60 metres depth.
The bigger reds from the shallows were caught at first and last light where the bigger ones were holding under the bait schools in the deep.
There's still a few kings about the islands with plenty of legals amongst them and, as the warm water hangs around, it was not surprising to see more wahoo taken and delicious rainbow runners.
Not a lot to report on the beaches, but not for want of effort with numerous gutters receiving a lot of attention for little reward other than a few salmon and the odd tailor.
Off the rocks, the land-based exponents were rejoicing as there were a few longtails taken off the southern ledges as well as plenty of legal kings.
The ever-popular salmon, tailor, frigates and bonito were suckers for metal slugs, stick baits and ever- the-humble ganged pilli.
The shop will be open Anzac Day from 5am till 11am.
NSW DPI's Departmental Fish Hatcheries and Narrandera Fisheries Centre have so far stocked over 1.15 million Murray cod with two ponds left to harvest even more fingerlings.
Highlights include 90,000 to each of Blowering, Burrinjuck and Copeton dams; 112,000 to Burrendong Dam and a whopping 136,000 to Wyangala Dam.
Gaden and Dutton trout hatcheries have also been busy, with almost 3 million brown and rainbow trout stocked across the state.
With summer a distant memory now that autumn has arrived with those cool, crisp mornings and offshore winds, it heralds the land-based game fishing opportunities for tuna, kingfish and even late-season marlin on the odd occasion.
Some common sense reminders need to be highlighted to help keep you safe so you can return home.
Primarily, always wear a lifejacket that is appropriate for your weight and height and the same goes for suitable footwear and even consider a pushbike helmet.
OK, so it might get chilly, but wear lightweight clothing - even consider a wetsuit to offer some protection from the splashes or sea spray and that will assist buoyancy if the worst happens.
Also, it's common sense to tell others of where you are headed and time of return - check the weather, especially for approaching changes and tide movements.
Do not rock fish when conditions look a bit suss and spend at least 30 minutes watching the wind and wave action before choosing a safe location. If visiting another area, ask locals and experienced anglers (rod and line fishers) about the safest areas to fish.
Stay alert and be constantly watching the weather and sea conditions and treat every wave as a potential rogue wave that might take you by surprise, so never turn your back to the ocean.
Plan an escape route in case you get washed into the water. However, if someone is washed in, do not become a wannabe hero as you might end up being the victim.
Look for an Angel Ring, a lifebuoy or something else that floats and throw it to the person in the water to hold on to while you ring 000.
Last Tuesday was opening day for the Sydney camping and 4WD show being held at Rosehill Racecourse at Parramatta.
The event will run until this Sunday and showcases everything that you could possibly want for that almost luxurious camping fishing trip, including latest model campervans, caravans and camper trailers so you can set up camp with all the newest and best equipment.
Several media personalities will be onsite to answer all your questions on holiday parks across NSW and beyond. There's a massive showroom with lots of fun to be had and entertainment to be enjoyed which allows you to visit just one place to get your requirements sorted.
Admission is $25, concession $20 but tickets must be pre-purchased online at supershow.com.au.
A broadbill swordfish, originally tagged on March 11 2018 was recaptured on March 12 2023, some 1827 days later and had only moved 93 nautical miles in that time frame.
