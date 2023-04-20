Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Kiama parking meter plan would mean residents cough up too

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 20 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
If parking meters were installed in the Kiama CBD, residents would have to pay as well according to a Kiama Municipal Council report. Picture by Sylvia Liber
If parking meters were installed in the Kiama CBD, residents would have to pay as well according to a Kiama Municipal Council report. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Kiama residents won't be able to dodge putting money in the meter if council introduces paid parking in the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.