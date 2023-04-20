Kiama parking meter plan would mean residents cough up too

Kiama residents won't be able to dodge putting money in the meter if council introduces paid parking in the city.
As one option to raise funds to deal with the council's financial crisis, in June last year Cr Matt Brown asked for an investigation into installing parking meters in areas of high congestion.
Cr Brown estimated the meters could net council "hundreds of thousands of dollars", though envisaged that coming from tourists' pockets with local residents being exempt.
However, a report delivered to councillors on Tuesday night said, if parking meters were introduced, locals would have fork over their money as well.
The report noted that a residents only permit would be required for locals to get free parking, and those permits are controlled by Transport for NSW.
To be approved for a resident permit system, council would need to fulfil a number of guidelines, including that the off-street parking is inadequate and that there is "little or no unrestricted on-street parking close by".
A council staff recommendation was that Transport for NSW would reject an application for a residents permit system because it did not meeting the guidelines.
Forcing residents to pay as well, however, was a different story.
"Consideration of paid parking applying to all, visitors and residents alike, would considerably enhance the prospect that the scheme would gain Transport for NSW agreement," the report stated.
It also noted the administration of a permit scheme would create "a new significant administrative burden" for council.
"To get approval of Transport for NSW for a paid parking scheme at Kiama CBD and Blowhole Point, Gerringong CBD and other high visitation tourist areas, it will be necessary to review and update the Draft Kiama Traffic and Parking Study 2021-2031 to exclude Akuna Street parking areas and include Blowhole Point and undertake new parking analysis," the report stated.
"It would also be necessary to commence a traffic and parking study for Gerringong CBD and other high tourist visitation areas and do a feasibility study to determine if a paid parking scheme meets the guidelines of Transport for NSW who are the approval authority."
The report also stated Transport for NSW did not see revenue raising as a suitable reason to install parking meters.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play. (
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.