Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Food and Drink
Food

10 of the best waterfront restaurants in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven to try

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
April 23 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Here in the Illawarra, we are lucky to have an array of top class dining experiences, whether you are after breakfast, lunch or dinner, casual, celebratory or fine dining.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Food and Drink
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.