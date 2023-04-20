Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra locked in to host NSW Surf Life Saving Country Championships

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated April 20 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 1:20pm
Warilla-Barrack Point SLSC members are thrilled to host the State Country Championships. Picture - NSW SLSC
One of the state's biggest surf-lifesaving competitions is coming to the Illawarra, with Warilla-Barrack Point SLSC locked in to host the NSW SLSC Country Championships in 2024 and 2025.

