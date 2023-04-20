One of the state's biggest surf-lifesaving competitions is coming to the Illawarra, with Warilla-Barrack Point SLSC locked in to host the NSW SLSC Country Championships in 2024 and 2025.
After the championships were based on the NSW North Coast for almost a decade, Surf Life Saving NSW confirmed on Thursday that the event had found a new home for the next two years.
It will mark the first time the championships have been held on the South Coast since 2015, when Mollymook completed a two-year stint of being hosts.
The competition is the premier event for regional SLSC, attracting around 1500 competitors, 200 officials and more than 4000 spectators. It is second in size only to the NSW Surf Life Saving Championships.
"From the shallow inlet at Barrack Point, near the entrance to Elliot Lake, up to the northern headland by the mouth of Lake Illawarra, Warilla Beach is a huge stretch of sand that we can't wait to bring surf sports to over the coming two years," NSW SLSC director of surf sports Don van Keimpema said.
"Warilla itself is only about 20 minutes from Wollongong and 15 minutes from Kiama which will provide our competitors two major hubs to the north and south to base themselves from with plenty of accommodation options.
"Cape Hawke has been an excellent host over the past two years and really put on a show for our travelling clubs. It's going to be exciting to see what Warilla-Barrack Point serves up, particularly after they broke Cudgen's six-year hold on the overall points score title in 2023."
After claiming the Country Championship honours earlier this year, the pressure will be on Warilla-Barrack Point to put on a good performance on home soil.
Warilla-Barrack Point SLSC president Alan Beveridge said the club was thrilled to welcome surf-lifesaving talent from across the state to the Illawarra.
"Our club is extremely proud to be able to host the Country Championships for the next two seasons. The competition will be exciting, fair and, most of all, enjoyable," Beveridge said.
"It will also be an opportunity to catch up with friends we have been competing against over the years."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
