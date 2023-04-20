Make the most of Friday's sun as wet weekend looms for Illawarra

The Illawarra is in for a cool and showery weekend in the lead up to the Anzac Day, with rain on the horizon for five of the next six days.
After a wet and chilly Thursday, the forecast for Friday is for partly cloudy skies with a top of 20 degrees and little chance of rain.
But school holidayers should make the most of the end-of-week sunshine, as there will be showers about from Saturday, with rain becoming more likely on Sunday. Showers will stick around, with the amount of rain easing, until at least Wednesday, the Bureau of Meteorology predicts.
According to the BOM, Anzac Day is forecast to have a shower or two with a maximum temperature of 21 degrees.
The overnight low, for those early risers who plan to catch a dawn service, will be a cooler than average 13 degrees.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
