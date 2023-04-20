Joe Ible was on the road to Gundagai last week when he turned the truck around.
The track had been downgraded to a Heavy 10 after overnight rain and plans for Wagga Gold Cup hopeful Takissacod would have to be hastily rearranged.
So now Ible heads to Wagga on Sunday for the Murrumbidgee Cup (1800m), hoping to prove her worth for the $200,000 Cup feature on May 5.
"We've only had her this prep and this will be the first time getting her out past a mile," Ible said.
"But she's shown me signs she's ready for it and the Wagga Cup is a great target race for her.
"She'll have a bit of weight, but even though she's draw wide she'll roll forward and put herself in the race.
"Hopefully she'll take that step and be ready to go in a couple of weeks."
Takissacod is the 2021 Corowa Cup winner and Albury Mile runner-up when with Norm Loy and all-but beat Another One that year, who has gone on to win the Country Championships, as well as the Listed National Sprint (1400m) at Canberra and run third in the Wodonga Cup and Wagga Town Plate.
The six-year-old mare had since moved on to Donna Scott's stable before being bought by Ible.
She was also nominated for a BenchMark 78 (1800m) at the Hawkesbury Gold Cup metropolitan meeting on Saturday, but drew barrier 17, though Ible said his intention was always to go to Wagga.
Ible is also chasing success in the Queen Of The South (BM 66, 1400m) during the Wagga carnival with Miss Adrenalin, who has had back-to-back wins since joining the Kembla Grange stable.
"She won nicely there last Friday in Canberra," he said.
"So she'll go to Wagga as well and it's a chance for her to keep progressing."
Zedly, with a victory and two seconds this prep, will run in the Class 1 Canberra Plate (1600m) on Friday.
"He's going super," Ible said. "He should have won a couple more than he has in his career so far, but he should run well again."
Meanwhile, Cuban Royale heads to Brisbane for Saturday's Listed Tails Stakes (1615m) at Doomben.
The veteran gelding is on the quick back-up after running a game seventh behind Tamerlane at Randwick in a BM100 over 1400m.
