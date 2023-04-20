Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Kembla Grange trainer Joe Ible takes Wagga Gold Cup shot with Takissacod

By Tim Barrow
Updated April 20 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 12:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Ible at his Kembla Grange stables, holding Zedly. Picture by Robert Peet
Joe Ible at his Kembla Grange stables, holding Zedly. Picture by Robert Peet

Joe Ible was on the road to Gundagai last week when he turned the truck around.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.