An exhibition at the Art Gallery of NSW which features the HSC major artwork of a former Figtree High School student is coming to a close.
Audrey Napper was inspired by her own cultural diversity for the work and was among just 43 students chosen for the ARTEXPRESS 2023 exhibition at the Art Gallery of NSW.
ARTEXPRESS, which celebrated its 40th anniversary this year, is an annual series of exhibitions showcasing the outstanding artworks of Visual Arts students for the HSC. Works on display were selected from 8028 submissions, with the Art Gallery of NSW given first pick as the principal exhibition venue.
Napper's work, Ce n'est pas une maison de poupée, which translates to "This is not a dollhouse", is a sculpture that explores the concept of identity and how it affects our everyday environment.
Napper, 18, of Figtree, was born in the US, where she spent some of her childhood years, to a French mother and an Australian father.
"In Australia we have a very multicultural community and I wanted to explore that," she said.
"I wanted to show that while from the outside we all look the same, we are different on the inside."
The sculpture includes three terrace-inspired buildings, each representing a different culture. She adapted each home's exterior to reflect the cultural identity of the occupants, and her own background.
"The first one is Australian, and has yellow and green walls outside and a clothesline with a lot of clothes, showing it is a large family," she said.
"The second one is French and has a couple living there, which you can tell from the small table and two chairs outside.
"And the third is American, which you can see from the fire stairs outside, and is home to a single man who lives alone."
After devising the concept and back story for each occupant, she gathered items for the sculpture.
"They are all found items which I collected and repurposed. There is a lot of old wood and metals and cardboard," she said, adding a lot of trial and error then went into fixing them together using nails and different types of glue.
She said the final product came together pretty quickly and helped her earn a band 6 in Visual Arts, but she was surprised and excited to learn the work was selected for ARTEXPRESS.
The Art Gallery of NSW exhibition is one of nine ARTEXPRESS showcases across NSW until September. A virtual exhibition will also be launched in July.
Details: ARTEXPRESS 2023, the Art Gallery of NSW, until May 7. Entry is free.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.