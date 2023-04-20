Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

'Swarm' of winter viruses as health chief calls the official start of flu season

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated April 20 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
While COVID-19 testing centres will close next month, health authorities have warned that the peak of the winter illness season is still ahead. Picture by Adam McLean.
While COVID-19 testing centres will close next month, health authorities have warned that the peak of the winter illness season is still ahead. Picture by Adam McLean.

The state's health boss has officially called the start of flu season and warned that NSW is also seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, as well as RSV and the childhood illness bronchiolitis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.