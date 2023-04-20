The state's health boss has officially called the start of flu season and warned that NSW is also seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, as well as RSV and the childhood illness bronchiolitis.
As the government announced it would close all remaining public PCR testing clinics to save millions of dollars, Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant warned that this did not mean there was no concern about COVID and other respiratory illnesses.
She said COVID activity had increased since March, with a "swarm" of variants causing higher rates of illness particularly in people aged over 80 despite a drop in the number of reported cases.
"We're really seeing that notification data no longer really reflects community transmission," she said.
"We have to look at a lot of other indicators."
In the Illawarra, there were 524 cases of COVID-19 reported in the past week, with two deaths and 20 people admitted to hopsital.
Dr Chant said emergency department presentations requiring admission across the state had increased to 236 from 199, and said the number of healthcare workers unable to work due to the virus was increasing.
"We've also seen the number of antivirals scripts dispensed in the community increasing and the number of active COVID outbreaks in residential care facilities is increasing," she said.
"So my message to you is there is actually a lot of COVID transmission occurring in the community."
"Influenza has also increased and we're now going to be calling the start of the flu season, and that's based on our Emergency Department surveillance system and our flu tracking systems showing increases."
NSW Health's infectious diseases data shows there have been more that 2500 cases of the flu in April so far, and more than 8500 this year. There have been 125 cases in the Illawarra this month.
For the very young and very old, cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have also taken off with increased ED presentations for the breathing issue bronchiolitis in 0-4-year-olds, she said.
Health Minister Ryan Park also stressed the decision to close testing sites did not mean COVID was not around, but was about the state shifting the way most people were tested.
"We'll start to move to getting people to use the rapid antigen tests," he said, adding that NSW Health would begin distributing the test kits at Service NSW, at councils and in community groups.
"I want to try and make sure there's all available chances for people to access free rapid antigen tests, and people can pick them up when they're not unwell and just have them in the kitchen cupboard or in the bathroom cupboard and be able to use them as quickly as possible."
For those who need to access antivirals, they will need to go to a GP for a referral to a pathology lab for a PCR tests.
"That'll be done through a GP, often via telehealth, they can ring Healthdirect to access a nurse practitioner or a doctor through that model and then be able to get access to those antivirals," Mr Park said.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
