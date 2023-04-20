Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong Bulldogs load up for another tilt at AFL South Coast title

Joshua Bartlett
Joshua Bartlett
Updated April 21 2023 - 10:01am, first published 9:00am
James Phillips and his Wollongong Bulldogs teammates are ready to fly high in 2023. Picture by Anna Warr
James Phillips and his Wollongong Bulldogs teammates are ready to fly high in 2023. Picture by Anna Warr

They've come within striking distance over the past few years, but Wollongong Bulldogs coach Aidan Leishman is confident his side has what it takes to get over the premiership hump in 2023.

