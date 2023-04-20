They've come within striking distance over the past few years, but Wollongong Bulldogs coach Aidan Leishman is confident his side has what it takes to get over the premiership hump in 2023.
The Dogs and Figtree have dominated the AFL South Coast competition's recent history, however, the Kangaroos have managed to get the edge over their rivals on the past two grand final days.
The Roos blitzed their opponents by 104 points in the 2020 decider, before the following year's campaign was cut short due to COVID. The sides then met again in last September's grand final and it was a lot closer on this occasion, with Figtree powering away in the final term to win by 24 points.
Leishman insists that his players have moved on from that 2022 defeat.
"We've been able to retain most of the playing list from last year which is good. And we've only lost two players from our grand final team, Kirk Lower and Christian Foster," he said. "We've also picked up a few uni students which, as the season goes on, we'll see where they fit.
"I think we just move forward (from grand final loss), but it hurt at the time. I've watched a replay again and took some notes, and from there we've been focusing on what we can do as a footy club and how we can improve internally. And hopefully that's good enough to get the job done this year."
After thrashing Shellharbour in round one, the Bulldogs will look to continue that good form when they face the Tigers at Keira Oval on Saturday.
Kiama will host the Suns at Bonaira Oval; and the Kangaroos tackle Wollongong Lions in the other Men's Premier Division fixtures.
