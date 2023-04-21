In another world, Blake Horton would have lined up at the back for the White Eagles on Saturday.
Instead, the experienced goalkeeper will stand at the opposite end of Elizabeth Park for Bellambi when his new side hosts his former Premier League outfit.
The match will mark the first time Horton has played against Albion Park since being effectively left in the dark late last year, after he had played for the club for two seasons. The White Eagles were instead keen to opt for former Wolves veteran Hayden Durose as first-choice gloveman in 2023.
"They (Albion Park) gave me the inkling that I wouldn't be playing first grade, so I had to look elsewhere to play first-grade football. It was a hard situation because a lot of teams already had their squads finalised and ready," Horton told the Mercury.
"But Bellambi had the opportunity to stay in the Premier League, so I rang 'Dimi' up and said 'if you stay in the Premier League, I'll come and play for you'. And that's pretty much what happened, we got the clearance in December and here I am.
"I hadn't worked with Dimi before, but I'd been in contact with him during his time at Port Kembla, because Port was my first Premier League club back in 2012.
''I've known Steve for a while and we've basically been in contact every year, just to see how each other is going.
"He's doing the best he can with the experience that we have. We are a very young squad, which can make it difficult with playing. But with the training aspect, it's been really professional and we're aiming towards playing a certain style of football."
Horton arrived at the Rosellas with a wealth of experience under his belt.
His journey started as a junior with Callala Brumbies before he spent two seasons with Southern Branch and then played representative football with Shoalhaven.
The gloveman then moved to Port Kembla before shifting to the Rockdale NSW NPL club, before moving overseas for five years, where he played in the Netherlands and England.
Horton then returned to the Premier League to play for Coniston - where he won the IPL's Goalkeeper of the Year award in 2020 - before moving to Park, and now switching to Bellambi.
Amongst a predominately youthful squad, Horton said he was embracing the challenge of sharing his experience with his teammates.
"The support the club gets is incredible. It's a local club obviously and the committee is fully invested in the club, and it's a great atmosphere to be around,'' he said.
"For me, it has been good to come in as club captain and give my experience to the younger players, and give them that extra bit of help and development that they desperately need. I've been doing stuff with the goalkeepers at Bellambi and trying to help with the club's youth and, to be honest, it's really rewarding.
"I'm able to put my knowledge on to someone, then they can help someone else later down the track. That's my goal at least."
While Horton is enjoying his time at the Rosellas, it has been a difficult season results-wise in the IPL.
Bellambi have a draw and six losses next to their name after seven rounds, and the job doesn't get any easier this Saturday against Park. However, Horton said the team had shown some positive signs in 2023.
"Every game has been closely contested and we haven't really been smashed off the park, except for one game against Cringila (7-0), where we had injuries and players played some odd positions due to lack of numbers," he said.
"We probably should have scored first in the majority of games we've played, but we're just lacking that killer instinct in front of goals.
''It's the only thing that's letting us down, because the rest of the field is keeping us at a good level. We just need to capitalise on those chances we get in a game."
In Saturday's other IPL games, Helensburgh tackle Cringila; Wollongong United host Coniston and Corrimal play Olympic. On Sunday, Bulli meet Tarrawanna and Port Kembla host SCU.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
