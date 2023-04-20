Illawarra Mercury
Meet Wollongong's human billboard who gets free drinks for his tattoos

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated April 20 2023
Rob Miller displays his favourite CBD venues across his arms. Picture by Adam McLean.
A Wollongong small businessman has turned himself into a human billboard as he tattoos the names of his favourite local bars and cafes on his skin.

